Jungkook And Jimin On BTS's Comeback In 2026: "We Can't Delay It Any Longer"

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin recently spilled the beans on the group's highly anticipated 2026 comeback. The duo revealed that the septet are aiming to release new music in the upcoming spring season. If released in the spring of 2026, their comeback album would be their first in four years since Proof (2022).

During a live session on Weverse, Jungkook said, "We're aiming for next spring. Now, no matter what the outcome is, we have to release something. Right?" Jimin added, "That's right." The younger one further stated, "Our ARMY has waited so long, we can't delay it any longer." Jimin responded, "We can't postpone it."

Jimin said, “I'm really curious. I mean, we don't even know what we're doing yet. I'm wondering what kind of song we'll come back with.” Jungkook replied, "Actually, the title... I'm really curious. Next spring. We have to work hard until next spring. Honestly, I'm a bit worried."

Describing himself as 'a very realistic person', Jungkook added, "I can't write lyrics like RM (Kim Namjoon) hyung (elder brother). I'm very straightforward and very realistic, so the wording doesn't come out."

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin completed their 18-month mandatory military service on June 11. During a ceremony, the two singers made an appearance at a public sports facility near their former unit in Yeoncheon, about 60 km north of the South Korean capital Seoul. Read the full story here.

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together as active-duty soldiers in December 2023. Their release came a day after BTS leader RM and another member, V. SUGA completed his duty on June 24. Jin, the oldest BTS member aged 32, completed his service in June last year, while J-Hope was discharged in October 2024.

Prior to their mandatory military service, the boy band generated more than 5.5 trillion won ($4 billion) in yearly economic impact, according to the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute.