BTS members Jimin and Jungkook discharged from military service

K-pop megagroup BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were released from the South Korean military on Wednesday after they completed their 18-month mandatory service.

During a ceremony, the two singers made an appearance at a public sports facility near their former unit in Yeoncheon, about 60 km north of the South Korean capital Seoul.

Jimin (full name Park Ji-min) and Jungkook (full name Jeon Jung-kook) were dressed in military uniforms and saluted hundreds of fans and media personnel gathered at the site.

Videos of the two posing for the shuttebugs were widely shared by ARMY, their fan group, on social media.

JUNGKOOK AND JIMIN ARE FINALLY HERE 😭 THEYRE SHY!!!! pic.twitter.com/Jdvw8k9wiY — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) June 10, 2025

According to Korean media, officials of BTS' agency HYBE presented the duo with bouquets just before they addressed the gathering.

WELCOME BACK JIMIN AND JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/Y6V2JXHEz5 — jin files (@seokjinfile) June 10, 2025

"It's been quite a long time since COVID-19 and then the military, so thank you so much for waiting for us. I think we can continue to draw the picture we've been envisioning, and we'll prepare and show you an even better side of ourselves.

"It was my first time in the military, and honestly, it wasn't an easy place. If you see soldiers passing by, I'd be very grateful if you could even just say a warm word to them," Jimin, 29, said.

Jungkook, the youngest member of the septet BTS, said it had been a while since he faced the camera. "... I'm a bit embarrassed because I didn't even put on makeup, so I don't know what to say," he said, thanking fellow soldiers who served alongside them.

Later, Jimin and Jungkook held a live session on Weverse to reconnect with their fans.

Jimin: i was sleeping with my arms up and there was this sound in my dream. I woke up and jungkook was next to me. I pushed his face to his pillow and his face was next to me.



Jungkook: i guess i wanted to lean o you. pic.twitter.com/7P8vui10BM — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) June 11, 2025

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together as active-duty soldiers in December 2023. Their release comes a day after RM, BTS leader, and V were discharged on Tuesday.

Jin, the oldest BTS member aged 32, completed his service last June. J-Hope was discharged October 2024.

J-Hope also welcomed Jimin and Jungkook in style. Several fans reshared a video from his Instagram Story from their comeback celebrations on social media.

hobi's story welcoming jungkook and jimin back 🥺🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/BXdJIB3fat — ajk⋆ (@archiveforJK) June 11, 2025

The band, known for their songs such as Blood, Sweat & Tears, ON, Fake Love, Butter, IDOL, and Boy With Luv, is expected to reconvene after Suga's return. He completes his duty June 21.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

