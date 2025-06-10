Crazy Viral: BTS' RM and V Discharged From Military Service. See Pics

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. RM and V have completed 18 months of mandatory military service and returned to civilian life. They are the third and fourth BTS members to finish military duty after J-Hope and Jin. RM performed the saxophone at their discharge event in Chuncheon, with V holding flower bouquets.

BTS members RM and V have officially returned to civilian life after completing 18 months of mandatory military service. They became the third and fourth members of the K-Pop group to finish their military duty, following J-Hope and Jin, who were discharged last year.



The duo stepped out in uniform on Tuesday at the Sports Park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province and was greeted by fans worldwide. RM was seen doing a saxophone performance for the people present at the location, while V stood behind him holding flower bouquets.



Several pictures and videos of the two superstars from their military discharge went viral on social media. Take a look:

Before RM and V's discharge, BIGHIT Music released a statement on X, urging fans to refrain from visiting the site. The statement read,“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to bring you the news of RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook's upcoming military discharge. RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are close to completing their active service in the army and will soon be discharged."



"Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook's discharge. Each location has very limited space, and overcrowding can pose safety risks. We place the safety of our artists and fans as our top priority, and sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts," it added.



RM and V enlisted together in December 2023 but served in different divisions. Soon after, Jimin and Jungkook enlisted at the same time. They will finish their military service on June 11. Suga will be the last member of the group to complete his military duty. He will be released on June 21.



BTS members plan to reunite as a group sometime in 2025. Details on an official reunion have not been shared yet.