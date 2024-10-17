BTS Member J-hope Finishes Mandatory South Korean Military Service

K-pop megastar J-hope from BTS ended eighteen months of South Korean military service Thursday, with his bandmate embracing him and dozens of fans turning up to celebrate his return to the industry.

The seven members of the world's most popular boy band have been on a self-described "hiatus" since 2022 due to their military service, which South Korea requires of all men under 30 due to tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

J-hope, the main dancer of the group, emerged from the gates of his army base in South Korea's central Wonju city, where he was met by fellow band member Jin, who finished his service in June.

Outside the base fans had hung up colourful banners to welcome the star back to civilian life saying: "The sun is finally shining upon ARMY" referring to the group's official fandom, and: "My bank account! It's ready to go straight to J-hope!"

Fans had put a life-size cut out of J-hope dancing outside the base, with a giant balloon congratulating him on his military discharge flying overhead.

Fans had been urged not to show up for safety reasons, but early Thursday there were around 50 admirers present -- including international fans from China and Brazil -- outside the base.

A group of Japanese fans rented a bus to get to the military unit, which is located about 100 km (62 miles) from Seoul.

The latest BTS military discharge is likely to be good for the K-pop industry as a whole, analysts said.

"J-Hope's comeback is certainly like a refreshing downpour for HYBE during a long, dry spell," Yoo Sung-man, an analyst at Leading Investment and Securities, told AFP.

BTS' agency HBYE is struggling with a legal battle with K-pop girl group NewJeans' superproducer Min Hee-jin, which has been causing a headache for investors, he added.

In addition, another BTS member, SUGA, was investigated over a drunk e-scooter incident in Seoul earlier this year, which led to HYBE's share price dropping to a record low.

"Even putting aside the 'Suga' issue, the 'Min Hee-jin and NewJeans' issue needs to be resolved first," said Yoo.

"Unless all BTS members complete their military service and make a full-group comeback, J-Hope's solo return might not be enough to overshadow the conflict completely," he added.

HYBE's share price was up 2.9 per cent in early trading Thursday.

The rest of the band will complete their service in June 2025.

Jin announced Monday that he will release his first solo album in November.

