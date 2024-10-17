Advertisement

BTS J-Hope Discharged From Military, Reunites With Jin. RM, V, Suga And Jimin Give It A Miss

Jin warmly welcomed J-Hope with a hug and a flower bouquet

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
BTS J-Hope Discharged From Military, Reunites With Jin. RM, V, Suga And Jimin Give It A Miss
The image was shared on X. (courtesy: Jimin13Jim)
New Delhi:

BTS member J-Hope has officially returned to civilian life after completing 18 months of mandatory military service. Known affectionately as Hobi, he is the second BTS member to be discharged, following the eldest member Jin. As J-Hope walked through the Army Division, Jin gave a warm welcome to him. He warmly welcomed him with a hug and a flower bouquet. Other BTS members including Jimin, V, Suga, RM and Jungkook were not present during the festivities. Take a look at the pictures and videos.

Before J-Hope's discharge, BIGHIT Music released a statement on X, urging fans to refrain from visiting the site. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to bring you the news of J-Hope's upcoming military discharge. J-Hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged. Discharge day is a day shared by many service members."

BIGHIT Music expressed their gratitude, stating, "No special events are planned on the day of J-Hope's discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts. We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for j-hope. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS."

On Wednesday, J-Hope took to his Instagram stories to share his excitement. He wrote, "D-1," which meant that he was just one day away from returning from military service.

In December 2023, RM and V initiated their military service, followed by Jimin and Jungkook at later dates. The seven members of BTS are expected to reunite in 2025 after completing their mandatory duties.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Bts Jhope, Jhope, J-Hope Military Discharge
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Liam Payne Death: All You Need To Know About The Former One Direction Member
BTS J-Hope Discharged From Military, Reunites With Jin. RM, V, Suga And Jimin Give It A Miss
<i>Deadpool & Wolverine</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Progress Report On Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film
Next Article
Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 5: Progress Report On Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com