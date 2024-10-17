BTS J-Hope Discharged From Military, Reunites With Jin. RM, V, Suga And Jimin Give It A Miss

BTS member J-Hope has officially returned to civilian life after completing 18 months of mandatory military service. Known affectionately as Hobi, he is the second BTS member to be discharged, following the eldest member Jin. As J-Hope walked through the Army Division, Jin gave a warm welcome to him. He warmly welcomed him with a hug and a flower bouquet. Other BTS members including Jimin, V, Suga, RM and Jungkook were not present during the festivities. Take a look at the pictures and videos.

Cried Lakes when he left, I'm crying oceans on his warm return!



WELCOME BACK JHOPE#jhope#hobi pic.twitter.com/WzIQzB2MYb — BTS military wife* MUSE⁷RPRP (@Jimin13Jim) October 17, 2024

Before J-Hope's discharge, BIGHIT Music released a statement on X, urging fans to refrain from visiting the site. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to bring you the news of J-Hope's upcoming military discharge. J-Hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged. Discharge day is a day shared by many service members."

BIGHIT Music expressed their gratitude, stating, "No special events are planned on the day of J-Hope's discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts. We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for j-hope. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS."

On Wednesday, J-Hope took to his Instagram stories to share his excitement. He wrote, "D-1," which meant that he was just one day away from returning from military service.

In December 2023, RM and V initiated their military service, followed by Jimin and Jungkook at later dates. The seven members of BTS are expected to reunite in 2025 after completing their mandatory duties.