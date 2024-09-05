BTS J-Hope Purchased 2 Luxury Apartments For Rs 125 Crore In Seoul: Report

BTS member J-Hope has reportedly purchased two luxury apartments in Seoul, paying entirely in cash. According to a report from BizHankook, J-Hope acquired a penthouse in the prestigious Seobinggo-dong neighbourhood in Yongsan, Seoul, for 12 billion KRW (around 9 million USD). He paid the full price in cash. Shortly after, he purchased another unit directly below the penthouse.

The report details that J-Hope, who is currently fulfilling his military service, signed the contract for the second apartment on June 23, 2020, and finalised the payment on July 26 this year, securing ownership. The current market value for these properties is estimated between 11 and 12 billion KRW (approximately 8.2 to 9 million USD).

Notably, J-Hope did not take out a mortgage, spending over 20 billion KRW in cash for the two apartments. This is not his first venture into real estate, as he has previously purchased two other luxury apartments. With these recent purchases, J-Hope now owns a total of four high-end homes in Seoul.

ICYDK, J-Hope enlisted in the military in April of last year and is serving as an instructor at the Baekho Recruit Training Center under the 36th Infantry Division. He gained attention earlier for earning a two-month early promotion to corporal. J-Hope is expected to be discharged on October 17.