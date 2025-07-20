Watch: BTS' Jin Recreates Coldplay Viral Kiss Cam Video On Stage

BTS member Kim Seok-jin, popularly known as Jin, appears to have joined the online trend of mimicking the viral Coldplay kiss cam video. During the concert in Anaheim as part of his RunSeokjin solo tour, Jin referenced the video by attempting to duck down, mimicking Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was allegedly caught cheating with the company's head of human resources (HR), Kristin Cabot.

The incident happened during a break between the performances when Jin invited fans to play a quick game of charades. When the word Coldplay was flashed on the screen, the audience members started reenacting the video. Initially puzzled, Jin soon realised and played along, asking, “Is it my bro?” - a nod to Chris Martin, Coldplay's frontman, with whom he has a song titled My Universe. The two have also shared the stage before, most recently in Seoul this April.

As the video went viral, BTS fans were amused that Jin not only managed to understand the reference but went one step ahead and recreated it.

"This is truly what a full news cycle for a pop culture event looks like," said one user while another added: "Do you think Chris Martin texted him personally?"

A third commented: "What a legacy to leave...that CEO. Biggest boyband in the world knows you are a cheater. Feel sorry for the families of such people."

Watch the video here:

JIN ACTING OUT THE CHEATING COUPLE HUGGING AND HIDING AT THE COLDPLAY CONCERT??! 😭

pic.twitter.com/jh2RcSPjpt — jin files (@seokjinfile) July 19, 2025

Apart from Jin, Major League Baseball (MLB) team Philadelphia Phillies has also trolled Byron, Cabot for the viral clip. The mascots of the MLB team recreated the viral "kiss cam" moment as part of Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels, which has since been circulating widely on social media platforms.

After initially panning over couples, the camera settled on the Phillie Phanatic and a fellow mascot, dressed in a blonde wig.

The mascots recreated the now-infamous reactions of Byron and Cabot, with one of the mascots hiding below while the other turned back, much to the amusement of the audience members.

Phillies debut the “Coldplay Kiss Cam”.



Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/nOxfszINRE — Jason Martinez (@JasonFox29) July 19, 2025

Meanwhile, furniture retail brand IKEA posted a stuffed panda hugging an orangutan from behind on their Instagram. The caption read, "Don't get caught... without these! Drama-free cuddles guaranteed." The phrase "HR approved" was placed in the image.

Tesla leaned into tech-savvy mischief with a post on X. "Posting a pic of you enjoying your loaner Tesla while your own one is in service is the equivalent of taking it to a Coldplay concert. Your car will know," the Elon Musk-owned company wrote.