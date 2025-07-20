Here's How Much Andy Byron's Wife Could Get In Divorce After Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

Hours after the Coldplay kiss cam video went viral, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan, dropped her spouse's name from social media platforms. Ever since then, reports have claimed that the couple was heading for divorce and if that happens, Byron's wife, with whom he shares two children, could end up a very rich woman, according to a report in New York Post, citing experts.

The state of Massachusetts's 50/50 marital laws mean that Ms Kerrigan could take home half of her husband's millions, estimated to be anywhere from $20 million to $70 million, as per matrimony and family lawyer Nancy Chemtob, a partner at Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda.

The state mandates that couples who have been married for over seven years must split any assets they may have built together.

"It's obviously a long-term relationship," said Ms Chemtob, adding that Byron's children would face the major brunt of the fallout.

"I think the worst thing in this case is the embarrassment factor for the kids," she said.

"The problem here is that now, the kids are embarrassed, the families are embarrassed, and there's going to be a lot of expenses with regard to therapy for the children, getting separate homes, things like that."

As for Cabot, she may not have to face similar financial trouble in case of divorce, as she and her apparent husband, Privateer Rum owner Andrew Cabot, seem to have been together a relatively short time.

However, based on the prenuptial or postnuptial agreements, the financial implications could get convoluted for either couple. Some prenups have a clause for cheating in which the guilty party may have to fork out money to pay for their betrayal.

Byron was attending Coldplay's Boston concert when the camera panned to him as he cuddled Cabot from behind. As soon as the visual was shown on the jumbotron at the Gillette Stadium, both panicked. Byron immediately turned around and sank, while Cabot tried to hide her face.

The frantic manner in which the couple hid made Coldplay's Chris Martin joke that they were either having an affair or they were very shy.

"Holy sh-t. I hope we didn't do something bad," he added, according to additional footage taken right after.

As the controversy snowballed, both Byron and Cabot were sent on leave by the company. The former tendered his resignation on Saturday evening.