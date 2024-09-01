Advertisement

To Golden Maknae Jungkook, 27 Today, Birthday Wishes From BTS Members RM, J-Hope And Others

"Happy birthday to my brother," wrote J-Hope

To Golden Maknae Jungkook, 27 Today, Birthday Wishes From BTS Members RM, J-Hope And Others
BTS' RM shared this image. (Courtesy: rkive)
New Delhi:

BTS' golden maknae Jungkook turned 27 on Sunday (September 1). On the special occasion, BTS members RM and J-Hope wished him in a special way. BTS leader RM posted a song from Jungkook's album Golden and added a pink heart and cake emojis. J-Hope, on the other hand, shared a photo of Jungkook with the message, "Happy birthday to my brother." Take a look at their posts.

This year, Jungkook will be celebrating his birthday while serving in the military, with his discharge scheduled for 2025. On the professional front, Jungkook is gearing up for the release of his film I Am Still, which will hit theatres soon. The film, described as a celebration of Jungkook's solo career, chronicles his 150-day journey leading up to his first solo album, Golden. It features live performances from Seoul, his celebrated Times Square showcase, as well as new interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Earlier, Jungkook released his solo album Golden, which includes tracks such as Closer To You, Standing Next To You, Yes or No, Please Don't Change, Somebody, Shot Glass of Tears, Hate You, and Too Sad to Dance. He also released two solo singles: 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, and Seven, a collaboration with American rapper Latto.

In addition, Jungkook is currently featured in the travel variety show Are You Sure?, which he co-stars in with Jimin. The series will follow their travels to New York, Jeju Island and Sapporo. Are You Sure? consists of eight episodes and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

