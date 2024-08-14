BTS Jungkook And Jimin Show Off Ripped Physique In A Pic From Military. Bonus- JK's Tattoos

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, with plans to return to civilian life and the entertainment industry in 2025. Despite their service, the two idols have been keeping ARMYs (BTS fandom) updated on their well-being. Recently, several photos that were captured during their military service have been doing the rounds on social media. In the snapshots, Jimin and Jungkook were spotted posing with their fellow soldiers. Jungkook and Jimin stood at the edges of the group In the photo, Jungkook is seen smiling warmly as he hugs a fellow soldier. He also shows off his tattooed arm. Jimin, on the other hand, strikes a more serious pose alongside his group.

On the professional front, Jungkook and Jimin are currently starring together in the variety show Are You Sure. The show, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is a travel series that follows the duo as they explore different regions around the world, including New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea and Sapporo in Japan.

Jungkook recently released his solo album Golden, featuring several tracks such as Closer To You, Standing Next To You, Yes or No, Please Don't Change, Somebody, Shot Glass of Tears, Hate You, and Too Sad to Dance. Additionally, he released two solo singles, 3D and Seven, collaborating with American rapper Latto on Seven and with Jack Harlow on 3D. Jungkook has also announced a movie titled I am Still, though details about the project remain under wraps.