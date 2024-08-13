SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan To Enlist In Military, Jun To Pursue Acting In China In Second Half Of 2024

K-pop group SEVENTEEN recently announced that they will take a brief hiatus from group activities as members Jeonghan and Jun have other plans for the latter half of 2024. While Jeoghan will be enlisted in the military, Jun will travel to China to focus on his acting career. SEVENTEEN's agency Pledis Entertainment issued a statement that read, "Jeonghan is due to fulfill his military obligation in the second half of 2024. While Jeonghan filmed most of the content he could in advance, he will not be able to participate in promotional activities for the 12th mini album and the SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR, scheduled to start in October.

The statement added, "Jeonghan will still be able to meet with CARATs through the previously announced fan signing event and Lollapalooza Berlin. Further details regarding Jeonghan's military service will be provided later in a separate notice. After thorough discussions with Jun and the other members of SEVENTEEN, we have decided that Jun will pursue acting and other opportunities in China during the latter half of this year. Like Jeonghan, Jun has completed filming for content that could be prepared in advance. However, due to an overlap with the on-location filming schedule, Jun will not be able to participate in Lollapalooza Berlin, music show performances for the 12th mini album, and the SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR."

SEVENTEEN, consisting of members S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino is known for their dynamic performances, synchronised dancing and self-produced music. Their previous concert, SEVENTEEN tour Follow Again To Seoul, took place on April 27 and 28 in Seoul.

In addition to their US tour, SEVENTEEN has hinted at more shows across Asia. The group made history in 2022 by becoming the first K-pop act to win at both the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV European Music Awards. Their 10th and 11th mini albums were critically acclaimed, with the 10th mini album, FML, named the best-selling global album of 2023 by IFPI, selling over 6.2 million copies worldwide.