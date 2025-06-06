South Korean Actor Park Jun Hwi Caught Cheating On Fiancee With <i>Bare The Musical</i> Co-Star, Half-Naked Pics Go Viral

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. South Korean actor Park Jun-hwi is embroiled in a cheating scandal involving co-star Woo Jin Young. A viral photo shows Park half-naked next to Woo, sparking accusations of infidelity. Screenshots of private messages between the two surfaced, intensifying speculation about their relationship.

South Korean actor Park Jun-hwi has found himself at the centre of a major controversy after being accused of cheating on his fiancee.

What's Happening

A photo of Park Jun-hwi sitting half-naked on a bed next to his Bare: The Musical co-star Woo Jin Young recently went viral on social media.

According to SPOTV, the image was first posted on Park's own Instagram handle but was deleted shortly after.

However, screenshots had already been taken and circulated online.

Background

Alongside the viral photo, screenshots of private messages between Park and Woo have also surfaced. The texts appear to show the two together when Park receives a call from his fiancee.

Woo: "Is it fine if I shower?"

Park: "Wouldn't it be fine if you shut the door?"

Woo: "I'm just being cautious. It'll be fine, right?"

Park: "Yeah, shut the door. I'll raise the volume."

Park Jun Hwi was reportedly set to get married soon. Following the viral photo and leaked chats, the Internet speculated that his fiancee may have been the one who leaked the image online.

One user commented, "From the photos, it looks like the fiancee caught them red-handed, took the photos, and posted them." Another added, "Wow, the first photo totally looks like it's from a cheating scene." A third wrote, "At least the ex-girlfriend found out before she got married."

In response to the controversy, both Park and Woo have been removed from Bare: The Musical and other productions. Park has also been dropped from Nijinsky. The production company Showplay released an official statement saying, "Actors Park Jun Hwi, who played Peter, and Woo Jin Young, who played Tanya, have withdrawn from the performances due to personal reasons. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the audience due to the actors' withdrawal and the resulting casting changes. Those who wish to cancel or receive a refund due to the casting changes can do so without any fees through the ticketing agency."

Replacements have already been announced, with Kang Byung-hoon and Park Do Yeon stepping in for Park and Woo in Bare.

The actor's Instagram account has since been wiped clean. Park Jun Hwi, who made his debut in 2016 with Secretly, Greatly, has starred in productions such as The Goddess Is Watching and Sonata of a Flame. As of now, neither Park nor Woo has issued any public statement regarding the controversy.

