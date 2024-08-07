SEVENTEEN Announces First Global Tour In Two Years. Details Inside

K-pop group SEVENTEEN has announced the dates of their 2024 Right Here world tour, starting with two concerts at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea, on October 12 and 13. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off in Korea before heading to five cities in the US. This will be SEVENTEEN's first world tour since their SEVENTEEN World Tour (Be the Sun), which concluded in Newark in September 2022.

The K-pop band's agency Pledis Entertainment shared a statement that read, "SEVENTEEN has successfully completed their activities and a stadium tour with their best album this past spring, and they are now working towards their 12th mini album coming this October. SEVENTEEN will be meeting CARATs and performing their new songs off their 12th mini album on their new tour series titled SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR, which will be held across Korea, the US, and Asia."

SEVENTEEN, consisting of members S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino is known for their dynamic performances, synchronised dancing and self-produced music. Their previous concert, SEVENTEEN tour Follow Again To Seoul, took place on April 27 and 28 in Seoul.

In addition to their US tour, SEVENTEEN has hinted at more shows across Asia. The group made history in 2022 by becoming the first K-pop act to win at both the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV European Music Awards. Their 10th and 11th mini albums were critically acclaimed, with the 10th mini album, FML, named the best-selling global album of 2023 by IFPI, selling over 6.2 million copies worldwide.