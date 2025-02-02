Taeyang's Seoul Concert Was Joined By ... Drumroll... BIGBANG Members G-Dragon And Daesung

After making a splash at the MAMA Awards last year, BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Daesung reunited with fellow member Taeyang at his solo concert. The trio took the stage by storm and gave dynamic performances. The group also announced that they would be releasing more content soon.

Taeyang held an encore show on Saturday in Seoul as part of his ongoing solo tour, THE LIGHT YEAR. While the singer enthralled the audience with his energetic performances and sweet vocals, the highlight of the concert was when Taeyang's bandmates, Daesung and G-Dragon, made a surprise appearance on stage.

THE BIGBANG IN 2025 YALL pic.twitter.com/nzccWyZL5g — ْ (@stillxxxlife) February 1, 2025

First, G-Dragon performed his latest released song Power. After which, he was joined onstage by Daesung and Taeyang, who together performed their group track, Home Sweet Home.

Last year in November, G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung took over the stage after 9 years and performed their popular hits from the 2010s. G-Dragon kicked off the performance with his solo songs Untitled and Power. Following that, the trio enthralled the audience with a mashup of two of the group's mega-hits, Home Sweet Home, Fantastic Baby and Bang Bang Bang.

Fans weren't the only ones who were thrilled about BIGBANG's performance. The K-pop musicians and South Korean actors in attendance at the MAMA Awards venue appeared ecstatic and happy with the stage act as well.

BIGBANG reunites on stage and performs BANG BANG BANG and Fantastic Baby.pic.twitter.com/SbsJ1XNweH — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) November 23, 2024

BIGBANG debuted in 2006 under YG Entertainment. The group originally consisted of five members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, Seungri and T.O.P. Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019 and T.O.P left the group in May 2023. Dubbed the "Kings of K-pop", BIGBANG helped spread the Korean Wave globally and is considered one of the most influential acts in the industry.