"All Of India Is Proud": SpiceJet Praises Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar

SpiceJet has paid tribute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of a Flydubai flight who was injured in a stabbing incident on board but managed to help save the lives of passengers. Captain Machchhar was flying Flydubai Flight FZ1073 when he was stabbed by his co-pilot, according to an account shared by an Israeli dentist who was travelling on the aircraft.

The passenger said Captain Machchhar was losing a significant amount of blood and struggling to remain conscious. Despite his condition, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing help to reach the flight deck and preventing further danger to the 174 people on board.

SpiceJet, where Captain Machchhar worked for more than 10 years before joining Flydubai, paid tribute to his courage in a post on X.

"Our heartfelt prayers and deepest respect go out to Captain Smit Machchhar for his heroic courage aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073," SpiceJet said.

"Your heroism saved countless lives today," the airline added.

SpiceJet said Captain Machchhar's actions reflected the values of courage and selflessness associated with the airline. "His SpiceJet family joins millions across the country and around the world in wishing him a complete and swift recovery," the airline said.

SpiceJet CMD Praises Captain Machchhar

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh also praised Captain Machchhar for his actions. "I was incredibly proud. The job of a pilot is to save the lives entrusted to him. He did a tremendous job in saving lives. All of SpiceJet is proud of him, and all of India is proud of him," Mr Singh said.

Captain Machchhar worked with SpiceJet for more than a decade before moving to Flydubai. His reported actions during the incident have drawn widespread praise, particularly for his efforts to protect passengers despite being seriously injured.

SpiceJet said it was hoping for his "complete and swift recovery" and described him as a hero to the airline and its employees.