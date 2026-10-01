"Terrorist": Trump On Copilot Who Stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar On flydubai Plane

Trump said that he spoke to Netanyahu about the flydubai flight incident.
US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday after the pilot of an Israel-bound flight was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot, adding that the motive behind the incident remained unclear.
"I did speak to Bibi Netanyahu at length about this event, and it seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job, and he stabbed the pilot," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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