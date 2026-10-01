"Terrorist": Trump On Copilot Who Stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar On flydubai Plane



US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday after the pilot of an Israel-bound flight was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot, adding that the motive behind the incident remained unclear.

"I did speak to Bibi Netanyahu at length about this event, and it seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job, and he stabbed the pilot," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)