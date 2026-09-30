How Sachin Pilot's Report Led To Amarinder Warring's Exit As Punjab Congress Chief

A report submitted by Sachin Pilot to the Congress high command in Delhi, referring to Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's functioning and the wider factionalism in Punjab, cleared the way for his resignation as the state unit president, senior party sources said on Wednesday. Warring has submitted his resignation to the leadership, and a new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president is expected to be named in the next 24 to 48 hours, NDTV has learnt.

Sachin Pilot, who was appointed the party's Punjab in-charge on September 5 by replacing Bhupesh Baghel, held separate meetings in Delhi with all state leaders and discussed their grievances, sources said. He also toured Punjab and took feedback from every faction and the non-aligned leaders. The Congress leadership had expressly directed Pilot to resolve the disputes and discontent in the state unit. Pilot's report led to the green light for a change, sources said.

Former minister Vijay Inder Singla is seen as the frontrunner, with Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also in the race.

Sachin Pilot flanked by (L) Charanjit Singh Channi and Vijay Inder Singla.

Balancing the equations of different communities may be part of the party's strategy in choosing Warring's successor, hence Singla's prominence.

Singla, a Hindu from the Aggarwal-Bania community, represents urban Hindu voters, particularly in urban areas of the Malwa region.

Pargat Singh, a former hockey captain, is a Jat Sikh. Randhawa, also a Jat Sikh, is from the Gurdaspur area in the Majha region.

Also Read: Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Warring Resigns, Successor To Be Chosen Soon

Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit, represented a rare departure on caste lines when he was made chief minister, after an internal rebellion against Captain Amarinder Singh before the 2022 elections. The party lost badly, and Navjot Singh Sidhu made way for Warring to become state unit chief.

In recent months, leaders of the camp opposed to Warring, including former chief minister Channi and Randhawa, had been demanding his removal for months, and the differences had spilled into public view several times.

The high command had announced on July 1 that Warring would continue as state president, with Channi heading the campaign committee and Singla the election management committee. The arrangement did not satisfy Channi or the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Partap Singh Bajwa. Baghel, who had held the Punjab charge since February 2025, had favoured retaining Warring. He was moved to Assam in the September 5 reshuffle.

The party leadership had long been aware of the crisis in the state unit, and decided on the change because the infighting was hurting the party ahead of the elections, party sources said.

Warring, the Ludhiana MP, took charge of the state unit in April 2022, after the Congress lost power to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027.