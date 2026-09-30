<i>The Vvaan</i> Turns Bihar Theatres Into Chhath Celebration Sites, Fans Offer Traditional Thekua <i>Prasad</i> Inside Cinemas

Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan has found a connection with people across Bihar. Fans in the state have turned theatres into a celebration zone. The Vvaan features a set piece of the Chhath celebration in Bihar.



The film has prompted many people to offer thekua inside the hall as prasad. Thekua is a deep-fried sweet cookie that is popular in Bihar during Chhath celebrations.



Fans Offer Thekua During The Vvaan's Shows

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a woman dressed in a red saree. She then proceeds to talk about how The Vvaan highlights the culture of Bihar by including the festival of Chhath. She explains that she will offer thekua to everyone watching the film. Later, the clip shows the woman serving everyone in the movie hall as the Chhath scene plays on the screen.

How The Vvaan's Chhathi Maiya Song Was Filmed

Manu Anand, the director of photography for The Vvaan: Force of The Forrest, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making of the movie's Chhathi Maiya track.

A version of the devotional track by late singer Sharda Sinha, the song has struck a chord with moviegoers.



In his post, Anand offers a glimpse into how the elaborate sequence was filmed. The clip shows the moment when all the women perform the Chhath rituals together.



It also includes the moment towards the end of the track, where Tamannaah Bhatia falls into the water and hits her head on a rock. Sidharth Malhotra's character then rescues her. The BTS moment shows how the dramatic scene was filmed.





The Vvaan is Sidharth and Tamannaah's first film together. Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Anup Soni round out the cast.



The fantasy thriller has collected Rs 44.85 crore in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The Vvaan's worldwide gross collection is Rs 57.95 crore.



Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra directed the movie. The Vvaan has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Niraj Kothari and Arunabh Kumar. Balaji Motion Pictures, 11:11 Productions and TVF Motion Pictures are associated with the project.



Also Read I The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth-Tamannaah's Film Is A Few Crores Away From Rs 50 Crore In India