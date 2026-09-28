Allu Sirish Seeks Police Help Over Loud Temple Music Till Early Morning In Hyderabad

Allu Sirish recently raised concerns about loud music coming from a nearby Hanuman temple in Hyderabad. The actor tagged the Hyderabad Police on X and said that music continued until around 2 to 3 AM, even after Ganesh Visarjan celebrations had ended.

He said the noise was causing problems for elderly people, children and women living nearby. Sirish also said he had earlier approached the Filmnagar Police Station about the issue and was told the noise would stop after September 25. According to the actor, the music continued even after the festival, and several residents had complained about it.

His post soon caught the attention of the Hyderabad City Police. Following his complaint, the police asked local officers to visit the spot and speak to the temple organisers about keeping the volume down.

Allu Sirish wrote, “Respected Hyderabad City Police. I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days, the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar has been playing loud music beyond the allowed decibels until 2/3 am. I complained to the Film Nagar PS. They asked us to bear it till 25th Sept, as it's Ganesh nimmajanam.”

“The festival is done, but the loud music doesn't stop. Many elders, children and working people in our society are disturbed by it and have made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it.”

After Allu Sirish raised concerns, Hyderabad City Police replied, “Sir, the matter has been shared with SHO Filmnagar for necessary action.”

Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Allu Arjun, who was last seen in the Telugu film Buddy in 2024, married his girlfriend Noyonika Reddy earlier this year.

Also Read: How Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Fell In Love With Bride-To-Be Nayanika Reddy