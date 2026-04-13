Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar's Deaths Mirror Each Other In Eerie Coincidence

The death of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92 has brought renewed attention to an unusual set of similarities between her and her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

While the two were often discussed for their contrasting musical styles and professional rivalry, their final journeys appear to share striking parallels.

Both singers, who remain among the most celebrated voices in Indian music, died at the same age. Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022, while Asha Bhosle died in 2026.

Despite being born four years apart, Lata in 1929 and Asha in 1933, the two sisters died at 92, a coincidence that has drawn attention from fans and observers alike.

Another similarity lies in the day of their passing. Both Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle died on a Sunday. This detail, though coincidental, has added an emotional layer to the way their lives are being remembered.

Their final days were also spent at the same medical facility. Both singers were admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai during their last phase.

Lata Mangeshkar had been undergoing treatment there before she died in 2022, and Asha Bhosle was also admitted to the same hospital shortly before she died due to multi-organ failure.

Background

Born into the Mangeshkar family, the two sisters grew up in the same household but went on to build distinct musical identities.

Both singers were also honoured with some of India's highest civilian awards. Lata Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna in 2001, along with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Asha Bhosle was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Two Sisters, One Industry

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle ruled Indian film music for decades. Their voices defined eras, emotions, and generations, cutting across languages and regions. Together and individually, they became cultural institutions.

As the younger sister of the "melody queen," Asha Bhosle grew up in Lata's shadow but also built an identity that was unmistakably her own. While she consistently acknowledged her elder sister's support and influence, Asha made it clear that she never wanted to be seen merely as "Lata Mangeshkar's sister."

Over the years, stories of rivalry between the two circulated widely in the industry. Yet neither singer ever confirmed these rumours.

"People did carry tales and try to create trouble, but blood is thicker than water. I remember sometimes both of us would be at a function and some industry types would ignore me and interact only with her, as if to prove their loyalty. Later, Didi and I would have a good laugh," Asha Bhosle once said in an interview.

Healthy Competition

Despite their different paths, the sisters did share the microphone on memorable occasions, including Main Chali Main Chali (Padosan, 1968) and Chhap Tilak Sab (Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, 1978).

Recalling those experiences, Asha spoke about the pressure and excitement of singing alongside Lata.

"Whenever I used to record with Didi, I had to be extremely conscious. I had to be prepared for what different thing she might add to the song. We had a habit of adding our own touch to the songs we sang, so I used to worry about what new element she would bring. There was a pressure to make an equally strong attempt at adding something new, to leave my mark," she said in the same interview.

On competition, she was candid. "There was definitely competition between us. It was a healthy one. This competition enhanced our songs."