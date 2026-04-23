Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

"I Ate Jhalmuri, But Trinamool Felt The Sting": PM Modi In Bengal

Jhalmuri, a popular street food in Bengal, hit the headlines when PM Modi, during a poll campaign in Jhargram last week, stopped to enjoy the snack.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"I Ate Jhalmuri, But Trinamool Felt The Sting": PM Modi In Bengal
PM Modi at a poll rally in Bengal

Sweets, and also jhalmuri (a spicy bouquet of lentils, flattened rice, peanuts), will be distributed when election results in four states and a Union Territory are declared on May 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared during a poll rally in Bengal on Thursday.

The options, a combination of sweet and sour, lean into Bengal's food choices.

Opinion | PM Modi's 'Jhalmuri' Moment: When The Snack Becomes The Story

Jhalmuri, a popular street food in Bengal, hit the headlines when PM Modi, during a poll campaign in Jhargram last week, stopped to enjoy the snack.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

"You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhalmuri will also be handed out," PM Modi said at a campaign rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, which is going to polls in the second phase on April 29.

Voting opened for Round 1 of Bengal polls today.

"Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhalmuri, but the jhal (spice) hit Trinamool," PM Modi said, taking a swipe at Mamata Banerjee's party.

Noting the fall of the Left in West Bengal, he said that now the people are similarly standing against the Trinamool.

"Fifteen years ago, people were against the communists. Today, they are standing against the Trinamool's jungle raj. Oppressors and corrupt people will be held accountable. You know our mantra, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. But the Trinamool believes in 'Ghuspaithiyon ka sath, Ghuspaithiyon ka vikas'. They provide them shelter. After 4 May, a new guarantee of good governance will begin in West Bengal," PM Modi said.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi, Jhalmuri, Bengal Polls 2026
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now