"I Ate Jhalmuri, But Trinamool Felt The Sting": PM Modi In Bengal

Sweets, and also jhalmuri (a spicy bouquet of lentils, flattened rice, peanuts), will be distributed when election results in four states and a Union Territory are declared on May 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared during a poll rally in Bengal on Thursday.

The options, a combination of sweet and sour, lean into Bengal's food choices.

Opinion | PM Modi's 'Jhalmuri' Moment: When The Snack Becomes The Story

Jhalmuri, a popular street food in Bengal, hit the headlines when PM Modi, during a poll campaign in Jhargram last week, stopped to enjoy the snack.

"You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhalmuri will also be handed out," PM Modi said at a campaign rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, which is going to polls in the second phase on April 29.

Voting opened for Round 1 of Bengal polls today.

"Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhalmuri, but the jhal (spice) hit Trinamool," PM Modi said, taking a swipe at Mamata Banerjee's party.

#WATCH | Nadia, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...We have observed in the past that wherever the country has witnessed a massive voter turnout, the BJP has achieved a resounding victory... On May 4th, the victory celebrations for the BJP will take place in… pic.twitter.com/5DsmhA5eFB — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Noting the fall of the Left in West Bengal, he said that now the people are similarly standing against the Trinamool.

"Fifteen years ago, people were against the communists. Today, they are standing against the Trinamool's jungle raj. Oppressors and corrupt people will be held accountable. You know our mantra, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. But the Trinamool believes in 'Ghuspaithiyon ka sath, Ghuspaithiyon ka vikas'. They provide them shelter. After 4 May, a new guarantee of good governance will begin in West Bengal," PM Modi said.