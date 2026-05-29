No Relief For Bengal Actor In Case Linked To 2021 Post-Poll Violence

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee received interim protection from coercive action on Friday, but the Calcutta High Court allowed the investigation against him to continue in a case linked to remarks made after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election results.

An FIR was recently registered against the actor at Gariahat Police Station over allegations of incitement in connection with violence that followed the declaration of the Assembly election results in May 2021.

Chatterjee approached the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR.

Hearing the matter, Justice Ajay Kumar Mukherjee directed that no coercive action be taken against the actor for the next four weeks.

However, the court declined to stay the investigation and directed that the probe should continue. The court also said Chatterjee must cooperate with investigators during this period.

Justice Mukherjee further asked the state government to submit an investigation report before the court at the next hearing.

The case stems from comments allegedly made by Chatterjee on social media after the West Bengal Assembly election results were announced on May 2, 2021. Based on those remarks, an FIR was registered at Gariahat Police Station on May 21.

The actor's counsel, Mayukh Mukherjee, appeared before the court and argued for the quashing of the proceedings. Police have registered the case under Sections 153A and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.