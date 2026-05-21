Calcutta High Court Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a fresh probe into the 2024 RG Kar rape and murder case to investigate the allegations of evidence destruction and downplaying the incident.

The court ordered the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reinvestigate the evidence tampering claims.

Shockwaves rippled through the nation after the young trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of August 9, 2024,

The high court division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh said CBI Joint Director (Eastern Zone) will lead the team. The other two members of the team, it said, should be decided within 48 hours.

The bench has directed the CBI to examine the events from the time the doctor had dinner on the night of the incident to her cremation. It said that considering the social ramifications of the incident, the SIT will examine the allegations by the victim's parents that evidence was destroyed and there had been attempts to hush up and downplay the matter.

The CBI has been granted full freedom to question anyone they deem necessary during the investigation. The high court asked the SIT to submit its investigation report by June 25, when the matter will be heard again.

The parents of the RG Kar victim had earlier moved the court seeking another probe into the rape and murder of their daughter, claiming that more than one person was involved in the incident.

The police had arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.