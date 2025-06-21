International Yoga Day 2025: OG Yoginis Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia Show Us How It's Done

It's the 11th International Yoga Day today, June 21. Incorporating yoga in your daily life can have several physical and mental benefits. It promotes better posture, flexibility, balance, strength and body awareness. People who practice yoga regularly can achieve inner peace and harmony, making it a powerful tool for holistic wellness.

Now, let's take a look at how our favourite Bollywood stars are celebrating International Yoga Day.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a fitness pioneer who takes her yoga game seriously. She has posted a video on Instagram, highlighting its benefits. In the clip, the 51-year-old is seen performing range of asanas effortlessly. The text layout read, “Yoga isn't just a practice. It's a lifestyle. Commit daily. Be consistent and watch your life change.”

Her side note read, “Yoga isn't just for a day. It's for life. So start your day with yoga, end with peace and gratitude.”

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was equally excited to celebrate Yoga Day. She uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram showcasing her flawless asanas. From headstands to Surya Namaskar — she aced them all like an expert under the guidance of her coach. Even her kids, Mehr and Guriq, joined the session.

Her side note read, “I do yoga with my world. Also, yoga changed my world. Wishing everyone health, happiness and peace on International Yoga Day. Also, this is just the most beautiful coincidence. Happy birthday to my yoga guru, Rohit. Thank you for sharing your practice with me, sir.”

Nimrat Kaur

Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur tuned into nature as she offered fans a glimpse into her yoga routine. Her balance and flexibility had us in awe.

“Yoga is skill in action. Yoga is not just poses; it's the power of mind over matter. Not just flexibility, but focus. India's ancient Vedic wisdom continues to gift humanity the world over with the balance of breath, body and being,” she captioned.

Nimrat added, “Happy International Yoga Day, everyone. Let's stretch deeper into stillness, strength and self-awareness. Yoga for one. One Earth, One Health. P.S. The last slide is where yoga leads me each time - standing tall, smiling wide!”

Rakul Preet Singh

For Rakul Preet Singh and her husband Jackky Bhagnani, yoga is their “way of life”. The actress, in an interaction with news agency ANI, revealed, “We're feeling very good. I'm sure he (Jackky) will agree. Fitness is a way of life for us… We're passionate about fitness, wellness and yoga. We feel we can influence more people to embrace yoga.”

#WATCH | Delhi | #InternationalYogaDay | Actor Rakul Preet Singh says, "We are feeling very good. Fitness is a way of life for us...We are passionate about fitness and yoga. We are delighted to be associated with Fit India..." pic.twitter.com/l0YxJIXE78 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

Anupam Kher

The film veteran celebrated International Yoga Day at Times Square in New York, representing India. He shared a post on Instagram documenting the experience. Addressing his fans at the venue, Anupam Kher said, “It's so wonderful to see Yoga being performed in this most iconic place in the world. I've grown up seeing my grandfather doing yoga. Yoga is not only great for our physical health but also our mental health. And it was a great initiative.”

Even at 73, Anupam Kher took part in yoga activities with the others. His side note read, “It was my privilege and my honour to be there.”

Nikita Dutta

Actress Nikita Dutta left fans impressed with her impeccable yoga asanas. “If I had to point to one thing that kept my life going, it would be yoga. It's never too late to embrace this practice. Happy yoga day,” she captioned.

Are you inspired to add yoga to your fitness regimen?