Want To Make Your Workout Fun? Anupam Kher Shares How He Dances His Way To Fitness

It is never too late to start something new – and Anupam Kher is here to prove it. At 70 years old, the film veteran took up a new challenge: learning dance. And not just any step – he mastered the tricky Tauba Tauba hook step, originally performed by Vicky Kaushal in the film Bad Newz, in just 3 minutes.

The video, shot in a gym, gives fans a peek into Anupam Kher's dance rehearsal session. While working out, he happened to meet celebrity choreographer Caesar Gonsalves. Under his guidance, Anupam Kher dived right into the groove.

In the clip, Anupam Kher was seen following Caesar's moves carefully. After a couple of attempts, he nailed the viral hook step. "Superb, sir," encouraged Caesar. Whether its weight lifting to dancing, Anupam Kher never fails to impress his fans with his fitness movies.

Anupam Kher shared on Instagram, “DANCING ALERT: I have tried almost everything as an actor (Even learnt swimming at 68) and am still working on my craft! But I have deliberately stayed away from DANCING. Because I can't dance. What you have seen me doing during my song sequences in films is my attempt to enjoy the situation.”

He added, "BUT last month I decided to LEARN dancing. And I did my first class last week! Then a couple of days back I met the great choreographer #Ceaser of #BoscoCeaser duo in a gym! And I told him about my dream. He first laughed and then taught me a difficult hook step just in 3mins."

Tagging Vicky Kaushal, Anupam wrote, "So presenting my first ever dance video. Ab dekhte hai kya bolte hai Vicky Kaushal. Hasna maat! Encourage karna! Jai Ho (Now let's see what Vicky Kaushal has to say. Do not laugh. Encourage me)." Vicky commented, "Absolutely killed it, Sir."

Benefits Of Dance

Dance is not just fun. It is also an excellent workout. Whether you are young or young at heart, dancing is a full-body exercise that's as enjoyable as it is effective. Here are five benefits of dancing:

1. Better Cardiovascular Health

Dancing is a great way to enhance cardiovascular function. According to a 2016 report published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, people who engage in moderate-intensity dancing are less likely to develop heart ailments.

2. Strengthens The Core

Dancing requires balance and flexibility, which ultimately leads to better core strength. As per Mayo Clinic, shaking a leg to your favourite song improves posture, reduces back pain, and prevents muscle injuries.

3. Promotes Weight Loss

Dancing combines aerobic and anaerobic exercise, helping you shed those extra pounds. Based on a Harvard Medical School study, 30 minutes of dancing involving jumping and twirling movements can burn anywhere between 90 and 252 calories.

4. Good Bone Health

Dancing also supports bone density. In fact, some forms of dance are effective in maintaining and building new bone mass, claims the National Osteoporosis Foundation. In older adults suffering from osteoporosis, dancing can even help reverse some of the damage caused by the chronic condition.

5. Offers Mental Health Benefits

Like any form of physical activity, dancing helps release stress and anxiety, offering a wide range of mental health benefits. When practised as dance movement therapy (DMT), it can promote emotional, social, cognitive, and physical integration, according to a 2019 study published in Frontiers in Psychology.