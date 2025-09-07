Namita Thapar Mixes Dance With Gym, Yoga, And Pilates To Stay Fit Through Perimenopause

Indian entrepreneur Namita Thapar is opening up about how she's staying strong through perimenopause. The former Shark Tank India panelist shared her fitness mantra in her latest Instagram post. In the video, she was seen dancing to Ed Sheeran's song Sapphire with a friend.

In the caption, the 48-year-old businesswoman wrote, "Perimenopause is full of mood swings, and what can be better to lift your mood and fitness than dancing with a dear friend! My kids are named Vir and Jay after Sholay (a Bollywood classic that was released in 1975) - so you can only imagine my love for Bollywood."

She added, "I mix in Bollywood dance with my gym, yoga and Pilates to ensure I'm never bored and always motivated to move and keep that attitude of 'I'm 48, I'm going to be selfish and take care of myself, to h*** with the world, you do you girl'. Mindset gift of perimenopause!"

Check out the video here:

Benefits Of Dancing During Menopause

Dancing during perimenopause offers significant physical and mental health benefits, helping to manage symptoms like mood swings, joint pain, and weight changes. According to the National Institute of Health, dance can be an effective and enjoyable alternative to more intense workouts and a fun way to stay active.

Dancing can help stimulate bone growth and slow down the loss of bone mineral density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis, which increases as oestrogen declines. It also strengthens your heart, improves circulation and helps manage cholesterol levels. Dance fitness is a fun way to burn calories and build lean muscle, which helps boost your metabolism and counteract weight gain associated with hormonal shifts.