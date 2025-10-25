Kareena Kapoor's Fitness Trainer Anshuka Parwani Shares Special Yoga Routine For Brides-to-Be

Weddings are a whirlwind of excitement, emotions, and, of course, a lot of planning. While picking the perfect lehenga or figuring out the decor can take hours, one thing every bride-to-be should not forget is her own health and fitness. Feeling strong, energetic, and confident on your big day comes from taking care of your body - and yoga is one of the best ways to do that. Not only does it improve flexibility and posture, but it also helps you stay calm and relaxed during the inevitable wedding stress.

On Saturday, celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who is known for training big Bollywood names like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rakul Preet Singh, shared a special Instagram reel for all brides getting ready for 2025 weddings.

In her video, she suggested a simple yet effective yoga routine designed to tone your body, improve balance and boost overall fitness. Here is a breakdown of the moves she recommended:

1. Standing Side Stretch: Start with 10 reps on each side. This stretch is great for loosening up your sides, opening your ribcage, and improving posture. It is perfect for stretching your upper body after hours of sitting or planning wedding details.

2. Tree Pose / Vrikshasana: Begin with 30 seconds on each leg and work up to three minutes. This is a classic balance pose that strengthens your legs, improves focus and teaches body control.

3. Sun Salutation / Surya Namaskar: Start with two rounds on each side and gradually build up to five. This full-body sequence wakes you up, boosts metabolism and stretches all major muscle groups.

4. Butterfly Pose / Baddha Konasana: Hold for 1 minute initially and build up to 3 minutes. This seated stretch opens your hips, improves flexibility in your inner thighs and helps relieve tension in your lower back.

5. Low Lunge Knee Taps: Begin with 5 reps on each side and gradually increase to 20. This move strengthens your legs, tones your glutes and improves balance.

6. Goddess Pose / Kaliasana: Start with 20 seconds and gradually go up to one minute. This pose tones your legs and inner thighs while opening up your hips.

7. Leg Raises With Block: Start with 10 reps and build up to 40. This move targets your lower abs, strengthens your core and improves overall posture.

8. Bridge Pose / Setu Bandhasana: Begin with 10 seconds and gradually increase to one minute. This backbend strengthens your glutes, hamstrings and lower back while stretching your chest and spine.

9. Forearm Plank / Bhuja Phalakasana: Start with 30 seconds and build up to 2 minutes. Planks are a powerhouse for your core, shoulders and arms. They improve stability, enhance endurance and help you maintain a straight posture throughout the day.

10. Cobra Pose / Bhujangasana: Begin with 15 seconds and gradually increase to 1 minute. This gentle backbend stretches your spine, strengthens your lower back and opens up your chest.

In her caption, Anshuka Parwani wrote, "Running around with marriage prep and have no time for heavy workouts, then THIS IS FOR YOU. This routine is great for that glow up, to maintain & lose some weight, manage stress and strengthen your pelvic floor. Don't forget to eat clean and spend a few moments with your breath. So to every 2025 bride - start NOW. Roll out your mat, breathe deep, and move with intention. YOU GOT THIS.”

So, if you are a bride-to-be in 2025, incorporate this yoga routine into your daily schedule. Not only will it help you look toned and fit, but it will also keep you calm, focused and energised for all the wedding festivities.