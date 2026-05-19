In High Court Judge Contempt Case, Notice To Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Leaders

Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and others in criminal contempt proceedings initiated by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Justice Sharma started the contempt proceedings against the AAP leaders over "orchestrated social media campaign" against her in relation to the liquor policy case proceedings.

A division bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja has asked all the leaders to file their responses within four weeks in the contempt case.

The contempt action was initiated after Justice Sharma took note of social media posts by Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders raising questions on the conduct of the judge in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal and 22 other accused were discharged by the trial court in the Delhi liquor policy case and the court had severely criticised the CBI probe in the case.

READ | "Truth Has Won": Arvind Kejriwal On Judge Stepping Away From Liquor Case

The CBI later appealed in the Delhi High Court against the discharge of the accused.

Kejriwal and other accused, including Sisodia, then filed an application seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from the case alleging bias.

Justice Sharma had in the last hearing termed the accusations defamatory and had initiated the contempt proceedings against the AAP leadership. She had earlier rejected the recusal applications by Kejriwal and others.

Kejriwal and Sisodia then scaled up the fight with the judge stating that they will not appear in her court during the hearings.

Justice Sharma has now transferred the CBI matter to another bench.

The court on Tuesday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that respondents Kejriwal, Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak are intimated that the case is transferred and if they want to appear.

The AAP leaders have been asked to file their reply to the CBI's appeal against discharge by Monday.



