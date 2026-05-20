Naseeruddin Shah Reveals Sons Wake Him Up At 3 am To Show His Bad Films: 'I Would Rather Sleep'

Film veteran Naseeruddin Shah, who boasts a prolific career, opened up about his "bad" performances at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Interestingly, Shah revealed that his sons wake him after midnight to show him those films, prompting laughter from the audience present over there.

"I believe any actor's success goes to the writer and director; if the writing is not great, even the finest actor in the world cannot do anything. I have given some very bad performances in films; my sons wake me up at 3 a.m. to show me those films on YouTube. I would rather sleep," Naseeruddin Shah said.

What He Said About Imtiaz Ali

During the press meet, Shah also praised Imtiaz Ali for his vision and craft, and the director recalled their first meeting.

"Imtiaz has written a brilliant film; the dialogues are amazing and the situations are powerful. I have seen and loved his films in the past; he works with his actors with immense love and discipline. I have met very few directors who take retakes only because of an actor's performance. Imtiaz is one of them," Shah said.

Recalling their first meeting, Imtiaz Ali said, "When I first met him at his house, I was told that he is a very serious actor. But when I met him, his entire focus was on whether I had been offered tea, and whether it was made well. So I understood that I didn't need to treat him as unapproachable; he is a normal guy. I was very fascinated and excited to see him in a turban, playing a Sikh gentleman. Everyone who has seen the film's rough cut loves him the most in the film."

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in lead roles.

It also reunites the director with composer A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, who have delivered melodious soundtracks for films such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway.

The trailer is a poignant portrayal of an unfulfilled love story set against the backdrop of the Partition.