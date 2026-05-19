<i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Trailer: Imtiaz Ali's Partition Drama Weaves Unfulfilled Love And Longing For A Lost Home

An old man, lying on his deathbed, talks about going to Mars and the Moon. He's not senile; he speaks of his lost homeland in a different language — a homeland that was lost in the Partition of India.

The trailer for Imtiaz Ali's next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, was unveiled today. If you've followed the familiar tropes of Imtiaz Ali's films, you'll surely find them in the trailer.

Punjab, the pain of Partition, a continuous journey between past and present, some familiar faces, soul-searching music, and a love story transcending time and geographical barriers — Imtiaz Ali weaves every element to tell a story of lost time, home, and love.

The opening scene, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, engages in light-hearted banter, showing only the tip of the iceberg. Vedang Raina (presumably playing the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah) and Sharvari's love story from a bygone era blends innocence and nostalgia.

Steeped in cultural ethos, the trailer shows how Partition impacts generations and how love is found and lost amid political turmoil.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila.

It also reunites the director with composer A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, who have delivered melodious soundtracks for films such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway.

Speaking about the trailer and the emotional core of the film, Imtiaz Ali said the story feels personal to him: “What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time?”

He added, “Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone's heart for 78 years after the Partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that saw Partition with their own eyes.”

The film, which releases in theatres on June 12, is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.