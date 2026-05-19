Sharvari Reacts To Alia Bhatt's <i>Maskara</i> Shout-Out At Cannes: 'Not A Calculative Person, Did It Out Of Love'

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is a much-anticipated film with a stellar cast led by Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh. The first song, Maskara, has garnered considerable attention on social media - so much so that Alia Bhatt was recently seen crooning to it while getting ready at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

What's Happening

At the trailer launch of Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sharvari reacted to Alia Bhatt's sweet gesture, saying it was done "purely out of love."

Speaking highly of her Alpha co-star, Sharvari said, "I think she did it purely out of love and just the fondness that she has for all of us, Imtiaz sir as well. I don't think she is a calculative person; she really liked the song, and I think she reached out to all of us."

She added, "I am sure she was busy in Cannes, but still she made sure that she put something out for us, which is so sweet and generous; it describes her more than anything else. We are just grateful to have a cheerleader like that in our lives. I had the best experience shooting with her and I can't wait to show it soon."

Vedang Raina, who worked with Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra, also shares a special bond with the actress. He said, "This is not the first time that she has done something like this; this is for the public to see. But I am talking about my experience of shooting with her throughout Jigra and she was like that the whole time. From day one of me arriving on set, you can imagine the nerves I would have had as a young actor doing a scene with Alia and she made sure I was feeling okay, everything was okay; she made me feel calm."

He added, "She was always there to look out for me. Whenever I talk to Sharvari, she has a very similar experience. So you know what kind of person Alia must be, and she has just done this out of the kindness of her heart. She must have enjoyed the song, she put it out and we love her for this."

"We are Alia Paglus, the two of us," Sharvari and Vedang Raina laughed.

Alia's Cannes moment

Alia Bhatt, who was recently at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, shared a video of herself doing her makeup with Sharvari and Vedang's Maskara playing in the background.

The actress was seen singing along as she applied mascara.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "For my alpha @sharvari & my jigra @vedangraina and the ultimate rockstars @imtiazaliofficial & @arrahman."

Alia Bhatt shared a video of herself doing her makeup with Sharvari and Vedang's Maskara playing in the background.

Vedang Raina reacted, "LOVE YOUUUU."

Sharvari wrote, "Alooooooo! You are the bestessstttttttt!!!!! lysssmmm!"

Main Vaapas Aunga Trailer

The trailer for Imtiaz Ali's next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, was unveiled today. If you've followed the familiar tropes of Imtiaz Ali's films, you'll surely find them in the trailer.

Punjab, the pain of Partition, a continuous journey between past and present, some familiar faces, soul-searching music, and a love story transcending time and geographical barriers — Imtiaz Ali weaves every element to tell a story of lost time, home, and love.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila.

It also reunites the director with composer A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, who have delivered melodious soundtracks for films such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway.

The film releases in theatres on June 12, 2026.

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