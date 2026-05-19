Diljit Dosanjh Explains Absence From <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Trailer Launch In Video Message

Diljit Dosanjh was absent from the trailer launch of his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga in Mumbai on May 19, drawing attention from fans and the media. The Punjabi singer-actor, who is currently touring internationally for his AURA World Tour 2026, could not attend the event in person.

The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also features Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah. Addressing his absence, Diljit shared a pre-recorded video message at the event, explaining the reason behind missing the occasion and extending his wishes to the team.

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Diljit was seen saying in the video, "Hello folks, this is Diljit Dosanjh. Love and greetings to all. You are going to watch the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga, so enjoy it. I am in Texas, so I could not come. Tonight's show in Texas is sold out. I am taking care of some things here; you do the same thing. Jaldi Main Bhi Vaapas Aaunga. Enjoy the trailer. If you like it, share it. If you don't, still share it! After all, it's Imtiaz Ali's film."

Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer

The trailer for Imtiaz Ali's next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, was unveiled today. If you have followed the familiar tropes of Imtiaz Ali's films, you will find them reflected in the trailer.

Punjab, the pain of Partition, a continuous journey between the past and present, familiar faces, soul-stirring music, and a love story that transcends time and geographical boundaries - Imtiaz Ali weaves these elements together to tell a story of loss, home and love.

The film marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites the director with composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, who have delivered memorable soundtracks for films such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway.

The film is set to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.



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