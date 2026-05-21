Twisha Sharma Death And The Public Declarations Of Her Mother-In-Law

The Twisha Sharma death case is getting murkier by the day.

What began as a mysterious death investigation has rapidly transformed into a bitter war of allegations between two families, marked by press conferences, interviews, and a leaked audio clip.

At the centre of the debate are two families, making accusations against each other since the incident happened on May 12.

Twisha's family alleges harassment by her husband, Samarth Singh, and his family, while retired judge Giribala Singh has been making disparaging remarks about her daughter-in-law.

Samarth Singh remains on the run, while his anticipatory bail has been rejected by the district court.

Here are the public statements Giribala Singh has made against her daughter-in-law, Twisha, in the past couple of days:

May 18: "She Was Acting... It Was All Theatrics"

On May 18, ex-judge Giribala Singh addressed a press conference in Bhopal where she repeatedly questioned Twisha Sharma's personality, upbringing and conduct after marriage.

Breaking down emotionally during the interaction, Giribala Singh said there was a "vast difference" between her family background and Twisha's background. According to her, the family had believed that a "traditionally rooted girl" was entering their home but later realised that "her religious practices and traditional behaviour were merely an act."

"My son and daughter-in-law had chosen each other. It felt awkward to us when she started living in our house before marriage itself. After the wedding, we realised she was not the person we thought she was. She had only been pretending," Giribala Singh said.

She further claimed that within five months of marriage, Twisha had travelled to Delhi five times and "returned like a different person every time." She also publicly stated that Twisha had undergone an abortion "of her own choice" and alleged that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment and counselling sessions.

In another controversial remark, Giribala Singh questioned whether a husband automatically becomes an accused if a wife dies by suicide. She also targeted Twisha's father, calling his behaviour "strange".

May 19: "There Was a Fourth Person on Her Mind"

A day later, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, Giribala Singh escalated the allegations further, this time raising questions about Twisha's finances, mental state and personal relationships.

She claimed that Twisha had been given Rs 7-8 lakh after marriage and questioned where the money had been spent within five months. According to her, a set of car keys and house keys were allegedly found inside Twisha's bag after her death.

"We don't know whose car it is. The house key may belong to a Noida residence. The matter should be investigated," she said.

In perhaps the most sensational allegation yet, Giribala Singh claimed that Twisha had a "dual personality" and suggested that on the night of the incident, "a fourth person" was on her mind apart from the family members present in the house.

"She was watching television and suddenly this happened. Sometimes she was happy, sometimes angry. There was another person on her mind that night," she alleged.

She further claimed that Twisha had once confessed to the family in April saying "I am not the person you think I am. I have deceived all of you and done something wrong."

According to Giribala Singh, this conversation took place after Twisha had already conceived.

The retired judge also claimed that the family had repeatedly tried to "save the marriage," but Twisha ultimately took an "extreme step."

May 20: Audio Tape Sparks New Controversy

On May 20, the controversy intensified further after an alleged audio clip surfaced publicly. The recording is claimed to contain a conversation between Giribala Singh and Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma.

According to claims surrounding the tape, questions were raised about Twisha's relationships and private life. Allegations were also reportedly made regarding whether she had entered relationships with men for "personal gain."

The audio clip controversy became even more explosive after claims emerged that remarks comparing Twisha to prostitute were allegedly made during the conversation. One line from the recording reportedly stated, "Some people earn by selling their intellect, others earn by selling their bodies."

Twisha's family has been pressing for a CBI probe, a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and action against Giribala Singh.

