"Getting Threats From Pak, Bangladesh": Man Who Sold Jhalmuri To PM In Bengal

Vikram Sao, the Jhalmuri vendor who treated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the popular snack in West Bengal's Jhargram during the election campaign, has claimed to be getting death threats from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

According to the vendor, he has been getting threats from unknown international numbers on a daily basis for the past few days.

Sao said that he is worried for himself and his family.

"I am getting repeated threat calls from Pakistan and Bangladesh via video and phone calls. They are threatening to blow me up with bombs. Those making video calls to me are making frightening gestures to frighten me and also brandishing weapons, and they warned me that I will face dire consequences," he told news agency IANS.

He said that the callers first offer a religious greeting, then threaten to kill him.

"...They ask me, Are you alive or dead. I have also received WhatsApp messages, saying that you will be killed in a bomb explosion," he said.

PM Modi had stopped at Sao's shop for a brief snack on April 19 during the high-voltage campaign. In the video shared by him on X, the PM is seen asking the shopkeeper to make the snack. When he offered to pay, the vendor - Vikram Sao - initially declined before accepting the money after insistence.

Jhalmuri is a puffed rice mixture typically prepared with chillies, onions, and mustard oil.

Sao shot into the limelight after PM Modi's brief stop.

He, however, clarified that the callers threatening him did not speak anything about his link with the Prime Minister, but the calls started only after PM Modi's stop.

Sao has been given a security cover, with policemen guarding him and his family.

The cops have begun a probe into the matter, officials said.

(With inputs from IANS)