Tabu Reunites With Nagarjuna After Almost Three Decades For His Milestone Film <i>King 100</i>

It is Tabu and Nagarjuna Akkineni once again in Nagarjuna's landmark 100th film, currently titled King 100. The actor is set to reunite with Tabu after almost three decades, a development that has generated strong interest among film fans. Tabu confirmed her involvement in the project by sharing a post on social media, marking her return to screen alongside Nagarjuna for his milestone film.

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Veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is preparing to reach a major career milestone with his 100th film, currently titled King 100. The project is being helmed by filmmaker Naveen (Ra) Karthik, who is best known for directing Made in Korea. The film has now gained further attention with the addition of Tabu to its cast, with the actor having already begun shooting for the project.

Tabu announced her participation through an Instagram post from the sets of the film. Her update confirmed that filming has begun and highlighted her reunion with Nagarjuna after nearly three decades.



The two were last seen together in the 1998 Telugu film Aavida Maa Aavide. Prior to that, they also shared screen space in the 1996 blockbuster Ninne Pelladata.

On April 27, Tabu shared a photograph of the film's clapboard placed on a large black leather seat. Captioning the post, she wrote, "And we begin with the #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios," signalling the formal start of her shoot.

While the film is currently being promoted under the working title King 100, reports suggest that it may be officially titled Asurudu. The makers are also planning to release the film in multiple languages.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nagarjuna shed light on his long-standing association with Tabu. "We go back a very long way. I have known her from the time she started. When Tabu found out that I was doing my hundredth film, she wanted to be a part of it," he said.