Ravi Kishan Credits <i>Maa Behen</i> For Pulling Triptii Dimri Out Of <i>Animal</i> Avatar: "Thank God <i>Ye</i> Film <i>Aai</i>"

Ravi Kishan, as Charitra Kumar Gupta aka Gupta ji in Suresh Triveni's recent satirical comedy Maa Behen, is the typical nosy neighbour you grow to dislike. He serves as a key catalyst in unearthing the film's chaotic plot. His 'sudden death' leads to a whole new whirlwind of problems when a mother and her two daughters keep getting embroiled in trouble while they try to cover it up.

Gupta ji plays a crucial role in joining the regressive bandwagon in the fictional Adarsh Colony, where residents constantly judge the actions and wardrobe choices of a single mother (Rekha, played by Madhuri Dixit). Ravi Kishan, as always, nails his comic timing, but he does not take credit for the film's success alone.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor opens up about why Maa Behen is a refreshing success for every key cast member.

"Thank God Yeh Film Aayi": Ravi Kishan On Why Maa Behen Is A Gift

Ravi Kishan says, "Thank God yeh film aai. Thank God Tripti Dimri ke jeevan mein yeh film aayi - Maa Behen jisne unko apne Animal wale suroop se nikala bahar. (Thank God this film came. Thank God this film came into Tripti Dimri's life — which pulled her out of that her role in Animal)."

He continues, "Madhuri ma'am ka itna bada naam hai. Dhak Dhak and Choli gaana, woh itna bada ho chuka tha ki inke best performances chhup gaye the. Thank God yeh film aayi. Audiences ke mann mein fresh kar diya ki yeh toh prem pratigya waali bhi thi; itne alag-alag performances diye hain. Is film ne bahut achha kaam kiya hai. (Madhuri ma'am's name is so big. Songs like Dhak Dhak and Choli became so huge that her best performances got overshadowed. Thank God this film came along. It reminded audiences that she also did romantic films and that she has given so many different kinds of performances. This film has done a great job.)"

Ravi Kishan On Madhuri Dixit Having No Tantrums

During earlier conversations for Maa Behen promotions, Ravi Kishan repeatedly said how Madhuri Dixit is always smiling. Despite being a star of her stature, she never threw tantrums.

But that's precisely the point: shouldn't a superstar like Madhuri Dixit act a bit starry on set at times?

Ravi Kishan reacts, "Agar woh tantrums phekti toh yeh film ban hi nahi paati. Dharna thi woh darr jaati, Triptii bhi unki awe mein thi. Hum sab the; agar woh thoda react karti, toh script bhi wahan ghum jaati. Film barbaad ho jaati. (If she had thrown tantrums, this film wouldn't have been made. If she had protested, Dharna would have been scared; Triptii was also in awe of them. We were all there; if she had reacted even a little, the script would have gone off track there. The film would have been ruined.)"

"Madhuri Dixit understood the film and the script. She understood ki betiyon ke saath yeh dost wala equation rakhna hai, and then I always saw three chairs put up for these three in one room. They used to eat, have coffee together, chat and discuss scenes. And Madhuri Dixit used to watch them very curiously," adds the actor.

He explains that her curiosity stemmed from the fact that the Dhak Dhak girl was working with a young influencer, and Madhuri Dixit would always say that she had seen their work.

He adds, "She never came with the attitude that 'I don't know you, I haven't seen your work.' She is aware, up to date and upgraded for everything. And this is why there was unity. Often it is said that actresses get insecure about their scenes in projects, but in Maa Behen there was space for everybody."

Maa Behen has been streaming on Netflix since June 4. The film has received widespread love for mixing comedy with a pertinent subject so deeply ingrained in society that it has become normalised. However, Maa Behen flipped the coin on the narrative.

While the three leading ladies - Madhuri Dixit (Rekha), Triptii Dimri (Jaya), and Dharna Durga (Sushma) - are the central characters who propel the story forward, Ravi Kishan plays that missing piece of the puzzle that simply has to be found. With that, he makes his presence felt in Maa Behen and leaves a lasting impression.

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