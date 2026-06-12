Why <i>Animal's</i> Monster Success 'Feared' <i>Maa Behen</i> Director Suresh Triveni

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster Animal turned Triptii Dimri into an overnight sensation. She had been doing some niche work until then, with critically acclaimed films like Bulbbul and Qala, but Animal propelled her into the commercial space. In director Suresh Triveni's recently released Maa Behen, Triptii Dimri has won over the audience once again with her craft. But Triveni says he feared whether the actress would do the film once Animal became a 'superhit'.

On being asked about Triptii Dimri, who was stereotyped in the beginning and then judged after Animal, Suresh Triveni tells NDTV, "She is a dream. She is one of the easiest people I've ever worked with. She shows up, she has no hang-ups, she's a big star right now, and I remember I had locked her a month before Animal. We had gone to her when she was shooting for Dhadak 2 - Pooja Tulani, my writer, and I flew to Bhopal to narrate the script. And she readily agreed. After a month, Animal was a superhit."

He continues, "My fear was whether she would end up doing my film, the tiny little film that we're trying to do. So my messages with her are terrific. I asked her, are you doing this film or not? And she would say, 'Sir...' There is a certain chill vibe about her. In fact, there is zero stress, at least what she shows on her face."

"She's gone through so much in terms of being judged. She's moved beyond it. She's reached a Zen state, or at least she pretends to. And the best part about her is she's a completely dedicated student. But at the same time, she's a big, what do you call it? Between the three of them, she's the biggest mastikur. I thought Dharna would be, but she's the biggest."

On The Viral 'Chappal' Scene From Maa Behen

In the satirical comedy Maa Behen, Triptii Dimri as Jaya steals the spotlight with her monologue during a viral 'chappal' scene. She loses her temper at her useless and entitled husband (Shardul Thakur). When he keeps reiterating how she will regret speaking like this, she erupts further, stating that he will simply go for a divorce.

Suresh Triveni recalls the scene and says, "Normal actors would say, 'Give me time, I want to get into the mode.' She read those lines two hours prior - of course she had an idea of what the lines were - but she marked, I mean, got it inside her. My writer discussed the scene with her in the van she came in, and she belted it out. We had to create, I think, more than just two to three takes. That's it."

He continues, "And after that, it's not even like - so me as a director, you know, it's an important scene. We need to create a mall and let's be quiet. Let the actor settle after the take. Nothing. The moment that happens, she looks at me at the monitor. I think, how is it? I said, 'Kudos.'"

He concludes by saying that Triptii Dimri is a fantastic actor, and there still remains a lot of potential to tap into.

About Maa Behen

Suresh Triveni's Maa Behen is a satirical comedy that revolves around three women - Rekha (Madhurii Dixit), Jaya (Triptii Dimri), and Sushma (Dharna Durga). They get embroiled in a chaotic murder followed by a cover-up when their neighbour goes missing.

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