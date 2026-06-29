Exclusive: Dharna Durga Says She 'Almost Fainted' After Priyanka Chopra Called Herself Her Fan

From creating short-form content to making a successful leap to the big screen, Dharna Durga is embracing a new chapter in her career.

Following the release of Maa Behen, where her performance as Sushma has been widely appreciated, the content creator-turned-actor has found herself at the centre of conversations surrounding influencer-actors, mainstream cinema and the evolving entertainment landscape.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, she opened up about adapting to filmmaking, working alongside Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, the viral promotional event that sparked debate online, handling criticism, and receiving praise from Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra.

'Filmmaking Is Such A Collaborative Process'

Reflecting on the transition from creating short-form videos to acting in a film, she admitted that the change was significant but credited her team for making the journey easier.

She said, "Yes, there was definitely a transition because filmmaking is such a collaborative process and operates on a completely different scale. What made that transition much easier for me was having a team that was so supportive."

She added, "Pooja ma'am had written these characters with so much depth and clarity, and Suresh sir was incredibly generous in guiding me through the process. I also learned so much from the entire crew because every department plays such an important role in bringing a story to life."

'Sushma Felt Authentic To Me'

Speaking about what drew her to Maa Behen, Dharna said it was the complexity of her character that immediately resonated with her.

She shared, "Sushma felt authentic to me. She has flaws, insecurities, humour and heart. Characters like that are exciting to play because they feel human."

Working With Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri

Sharing the screen with established stars can be daunting for any newcomer, but she says both actors helped put her at ease.

"Of course, there were moments where I felt the weight of it, but both of them were incredibly warm and encouraging. Once we started working, the focus shifted entirely to the scenes and the story."

On The Viral Photo-Op Controversy

A promotional event for Maa Behen went viral after many on social media claimed she had been sidelined during a photo opportunity.

Looking back, however, she insists she never saw it that way.

She said, "Honestly, I was completely focused on the event and celebrating the film with everyone. It was a lovely experience from start to finish, and I genuinely felt welcomed throughout the journey. These moments can look very different from different angles, but for me, there was nothing more to it. I have a lot of respect for everyone who was there, and I'm just grateful to have been part of such a special project. That's what I choose to take away from the experience."

Do Influencer-Actors Have To Prove Themselves?

The incident also reignited the debate over how influencers are perceived when they enter mainstream cinema.

Addressing whether content creators have to work harder to establish credibility, she said, "I think it's natural for people to be curious when someone moves from one medium to another. I've never really looked at it as having to prove myself. I was just excited to be part of a film like Maa Behen and work with such an amazing team. My focus was on learning as much as I could and giving the role my best."

'I Still Went Through Multiple Rounds Of Auditions'

Another recurring debate revolves around influencers landing acting opportunities because of their social media following.

Responding to that conversation, she pointed out that visibility and casting are two different things.

"I can only really speak from my own experience. Social media definitely gave me visibility and helped people discover my work, and for Maa Behen, I still went through multiple rounds of auditions and the same process as any actor would."

She added, "Speaking of the larger debate, I think every person's journey into this industry is different. What I do feel is that audiences today are very smart; they connect with performances, characters, and stories they enjoy, regardless of where someone started."

'Both Are Forms Of Storytelling'

Asked whether the line between "actor" and "influencer" is becoming increasingly blurred, she said she has never viewed the two as separate identities.

She said, "Honestly, I've never really looked at them as very different. For me, both are forms of storytelling, just at different scales and in different formats. Whether it's a short video or a film, the joy comes from bringing a character or story to life. That's how I've always seen it."

"I don't know if I'd call it a misconception, but I think people sometimes forget how much passion and effort goes into creating content as well. At the end of the day, everyone is just trying to tell stories and connect with people. The medium may be different, but the love for performing and storytelling is often the same," she added.

Dealing With Negativity Online

Despite being a public figure, she says she has largely been fortunate when it comes to online criticism.

She shared, "I've actually been very fortunate because I haven't had to deal with a lot of negativity online. For the most part, people have been incredibly kind and supportive. Of course, the internet can be a very intense place at times, and everyone experiences it differently. What helps me is staying close to the people who know me in real life and focusing on the joy I get from creating and performing. The kindness I've received has always far outweighed the negativity, and I'm very grateful for that."

'I Almost Fainted After Priyanka Chopra Praised Me'

One of the biggest moments in her journey came when Priyanka Chopra publicly called herself Dharna's fan. Recalling her reaction, she said it remains one of the most unforgettable moments of her career.

Elated Dharna said, "Oh my God, yes. I think I almost fainted when I saw that story. It's incredibly special when someone you've admired for years appreciates your work. More than pressure, I see moments like these as encouragement."

She added, "They remind me how lucky I am to get to do what I love and motivate me to keep learning and growing. Mostly, though, they leave me feeling very grateful because as a fan, those are moments you never really expect, and as an artist, they're moments you never forget."

