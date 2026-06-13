Madhuri Dixit Breaks Down <i>Maa Behen</i> Success: 'Not About Bashing One Gender'

Suresh Triveni's Maa Behen is no ordinary comedy. Its satirical take on a deeply problematic notion ingrained in our society is cleverly executed, with a stellar cast headlining it.

Maa Behen, as the name suggests, centres on the maa - the hauntingly beautiful Rekha (Madhuri Dixit) - and her two daughters, the behens - Jaya (Triptii Dimri) and Sushma (Dharna Durga). All three women are subject to prying eyes for every choice they make. Rekha's sleeveless blouse becomes a supposed weapon to lure lascivious men; Jaya is suffocated in a married household where she is reduced to a servant tending to the men and their egos; and the youngest, Sushma, is shunned by judgmental neighbours after a kissing video goes viral and becomes scandalous.

And that is precisely the plot point of Maa Behen. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Madhuri Dixit explains what drew her to the project when she saw the vision behind the laughs.

The actress says, "People are watching it. Women are watching it. They're relating to it. And I feel it's not only a woman's film. It's also a film for men. It's humorous. It's funny. And it's not like saying that only men do this. Even women judge. Even women are judging her and calling her all kinds of names. So it's basically a statement on society in general, not on one gender."

She adds, "And that's what I feel very strongly about the script. It's not bashing one gender or one person. It's like saying, you know, we need to change. Society needs to change as a whole, not just the men or the women. I think everybody needs to change their attitude."

On The Viral Choli Ke Peeche Parallels

Interestingly, 33 years later, Madhuri Dixit's metaphorical use of a sleeveless blouse in Maa Behen has silenced critics of her Subhash Ghai film's Khal Nayak song - Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.

While in Maa Behen Rekha's sleeveless blouse is used to cover up the 'supposed' death of a neighbour, in Khal Nayak the choli was used as a tantalising ploy to deceive criminals. In both cases it provoked a massive audience response.

Back then, Choli Ke Peeche was heavily criticised for promoting 'vulgarity'. However, in Maa Behen the tables turn: the sleeveless blouse becomes a symbol of resistance and a woman's right to wear what she wants.

While society continues to slut-shame her and question her audacity for seeking men's attention with her choice of garment, Rekha (Madhuri Dixit) lives life on her own terms, exposing societal hypocrisy in full.

Madhuri Dixit is impressed by how the parallels have been drawn, saying, "It's amazing. Whenever you make a film, touches are given to enhance the film, which can sometimes be overlooked by people. Sometimes they don't realise that - they're just watching the movie. But just the fact that they're talking about even the littlest of things gives us joy because they're watching the movie. They're getting immersed in the movie. They are seeing every little detail."

Madhuri Dixit - And Her Everlasting Stardom

Madhuri Dixit - the original Dhak Dhak girl - reigned over the silver screen at the peak of the 1990s. Her captivating presence and graceful dancing lit up the screen, earning her the moniker 'Dancing Queen'.

But just when her career had reached its pinnacle, she left the glamorous world of cinema behind, married Dr Shriram Nene and moved to the US. The screen missed her scintillating performances in films like Khal Nayak and Tezaab, and her sprightly roles in family dramas such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun.! Fans missed her - but they remained loyal.

When she returned in 2007 with Aaja Nachle, she was welcomed with open arms. That stardom never left.

Madhuri Dixit smiles as she adds, "It's wonderful because whenever you work, you want to be recognised for that. You want to give your best, you want to connect with the audience, and feel that love. I'm very fortunate that I have got that love, because I'm just not a mere star for them."

"They think that I'm a part of their family. And that's the biggest advantage for me. I've always acknowledged the fact that they've always supported me and loved me. And it goes both ways," concludes Madhuri Dixit.

True to her magical persona, Madhuri Dixit continues to conquer the big screen with grace and a dollop of humour. She ventured into the OTT space with projects like The Fame Game and Mrs Deshpande, but Maa Behen landed differently.

The film showcases a witty side of Madhuri Dixit, and she makes a strong case for why women cannot be silenced anymore. Maa Behen it is.

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