Priyanka Chopra Reviews Madhuri Dixit's <i>Maa Behen</i>: 'Such A Clever Film'

Priyanka Chopra has joined the growing list of celebrities showering praise on Netflix's latest release, Maa Behen.

Sharing the film's poster on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka expressed her admiration for the comedy-drama and congratulated the cast and crew for bringing the story to life.

She wrote, "Such a clever film. Sharp, funny and so well done. My queen @madhuridixitnene, always the scene stealer and the phenomenon @tripti_dimri... what an amazing show and tell! and @dharnaaaaa I have been such a fan always, and I cannot wait to see what all you unleash upon us. Keep crushing!! And most importantly... so honest and cinematic. @sureshtriveni such a beautiful vision. Congratulations to the entire team."

Priyanka's praise comes as Maa Behen continues to receive appreciation from audiences and critics alike following its release on Netflix.

About The Film

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film revolves around three women from the same family. Madhuri Dixit essays the role of a widow, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga play her daughters. Triptii's character is married, whereas Dharna's character lives alone and pursues her dream of becoming a content creator.

The story takes an unexpected turn when the two sisters are called back home by their mother late one night, only to discover that their neighbour, Gupta Ji, played by Ravi Kishan, has died inside their house. What follows is a series of events that balances comedy with thought-provoking themes.

Through its narrative, Maa Behen explores various forms of patriarchy embedded in everyday life.

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