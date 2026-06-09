How Triptii Dimri Is Doing A <i>Maa Behen</i> For Every <i>Spirit</i>

Triptii Dimri is a classic example of how it can get lonely at the top, no matter how uncertain the climb. The 32-year-old actress's career trajectory is one to ponder. Filtering out the banter and unsolicited judgement she has faced for the last few years - ever since the career-jerking turning point with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal (2023) - Triptii Dimri has displayed a sumptuous buffet of versatility.

From content-driven projects like Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022), to plunging neck-deep into commercial space with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024), and Bad Newz (2024), to definitive performances as witnessed in the reality check that was Dhadak 2 (2025), Triptii Dimri has been quietly crafting a filmography that reeks of variety and experimentation, despite rejection. That, succinctly, is the balancing act.

Triptii Dimri Has Arrived Again

Triptii Dimri has shown us all her split personalities - the free-spirited Kashmiri girl in Laila Majnu, the mysterious matriarch in Bulbbul, the tormented singer in Qala, and the glamorous, seductive mainstream heroine in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bad Newz and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

A hint of a comedy streak emerged in the latter, which returns in full force in her latest outing, Suresh Triveni's dark comedy Maa Behen. Starring alongside Madhuri Dixit and Dharna Durga, Triptii Dimri holds her own in a film with a deeply problematic social message.

Maa Behen is winning hearts by addressing an underlying problem: a misogynistic society where women are constantly policed and judged while men get away with everything scot-free. Triptii Dimri as Jaya, Rekha's (Madhuri Dixit) elder daughter - is a hoot. Her talent for physical comedy is notable in Maa Behen, because she seems to have a knack for it. Nothing feels forced; her constant bickering with her younger sister Sushma (Dharna Durga) and arguments with her mother, who has a lustful gaze following her in a society who blames her for her 'jawaani jo dhalti nahi' (youth that does not leave), over the burdens that Jaya as the elder duaghter is forced to shoulder win the audience over as they roll with laughter.

Her highlight in Maa Behen is the scene where she throws her husband out after finally growing tired of caring for him and doing his chores. Triptii Dimri truly shines; her natural instinct kicks in as she makes every woman relate to a life choked with compromises and responsibilities selfishly ascribed to the woman of the house. What's interesting is how she keeps it funny throughout. Just when her glamorous roles over the last two years were leading audiences to find her monotonous, Triptii Dimri changed the game - her humour has never been darker or more on point than in Maa Behen. She is eternally frustrated, and she makes a solid case for it.

She has truly arrived. But it has not been a smooth ride.

The 'Stereotyped' Triptii Dimri

Triptii first grabbed attention in Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu (2018). The film was pulled from theatres within days and largely dismissed, but the actress had a lingering quality - lowkey, not someone you'd spot immediately. When the same film was re-released in 2024, fresh off the gigantic success of Animal, she suddenly became the actress to watch.

In those early years - be it Bulbbul (2020) or Qala (2022) - Triptii was often stereotyped as only doing 'serious' roles. Those films demanded emotional surrender and depth, which she aced. She was also mostly in the OTT space. But those foundational films established her as a nuanced, experimental performer and added gravitas to her choices.

Triptii Dimri in Bulbbul

For someone still early in her career to oscillate between Bulbbul - where she played an innocent child bride who transforms into a menacing avenger in a patriarchal society - and Qala - where her silent portrayal of an aspiring playback singer navigating a toxic mother-daughter dynamic landed with emotional vulnerability - was commendable. The status was loud yet understated. Everyone noticed, but it still wasn't the textbook 'breakout role', despite the accolades.

Triptii Dimri in Qala

And Then Came Animal.

The Massy Heroine

Triptii Dimri became an overnight sensation with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She impressed audiences with her brief but memorable turn as the mysterious Zoya, yet also came under intense scrutiny for the intimate scenes. Unwittingly she became the target of a perspective heavily influenced by the male gaze, facing objectification and unfair judgement that female characters often endure more harshly than their male counterparts.

Nevertheless, Triptii Dimri was the moment. Her social media following crossed three million within days; she was dubbed the 'national crush'.

Triptii Dimri in Animal

Those who had confined her to character-rich roles now saw her headlong into the booming commercial space, with three back-to-back releases in 2024 - Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. We saw her in completely different avatars from Qala and Bulbbul. Judgement followed, with fans questioning choices such as Bad Newz, where she shed her docile image and owned a glam avatar. Yet she continued to test the waters with each film, changing fronts and settings.

In 2025 she appeared in Dhadak 2 alongside Sidhant Chaturvedi. What appealed to fans was the 'same-old' Triptii Dimri, stripped of glamour. She played Vidhi, an upper-class student who challenges prejudiced caste systems. She used her strongest weapon as an actress - emotional depth - and that rawness once again instilled hope in audiences.

Once more, just when she risked being stereotyped as a commercial heroine, she broke the mould with Dhadak 2. Despite its box-office failure, Triptii Dimri dominated the news.

With Maa Behen now buzzing everywhere, Triptii Dimri is basking in glowing reviews for a heartfelt performance. It's commendable how she keeps flipping the coin each time audiences doubt whether she has something new to offer.

She again has Sandeep reddy Vanga's Spirit in March 2027, which seems like a full-circle moment as it was his film that put her on the map in the first place. Known for his intense storytelling and largely controversial characters, Triptii Dimri will again return in the massy arena, in theatres.

Seeing her trajectory, all we can say is never say never, because 'Jaya Rani Badi Sayani,' as her Maa Behen character rightfully declares.

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