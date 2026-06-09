Influencer Dharna Durga Beats <i>Maa Behen</i> Co-Stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri On IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List

Influencer-turned-actor Dharna Durga hit the bull's eye. With her stellar debut performance in the Netflix film Maa Behen, the influencer made her way onto IMDb's weekly list of Most Popular Indian Celebrities.

Dharna Durga secured the fifth spot on the list, beating her Maa Behen co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. Triptii stands at 13, while Madhuri secured position 15.

Boasting 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Dharna Durga stood apart with her natural performance in the film, even when pitched opposite veterans. The film opened to mixed reviews, stirring a conversation about female sexuality, the male gaze, and the societal pressures women face every day.

About Dharna Durga

Durga was studying at Delhi University when she was confused between taking up theatre or dance. During the COVID pandemic, Dharna and her friends took on a challenge to post funny videos on Instagram while stuck at home.

Friends pushed her, but it didn't work at first.

She ended up publishing her first video in May 2020.

"It was me as a character called Bubble, quarantined at home, watching TV, playing Ludo—an entire day's routine," she told Hindustan Times.

Her biggest success so far has been her March 2023 reel, Every Dance Teacher Ever, which has about 1.5 million views and over 9 lakh likes. Actor Deepika Padukone recently posted it to her own Stories, captioning it: "This is my life right now."

About Maa Behen

In Suresh Triveni's directorial, Dharna plays Madhuri Dixit's daughter, Sushma. An influencer by passion and profession, Dharna plays a rebel in the film who has upset societal expectations. She won't take a step back and continues to navigate the complications of everyday life with her mother Madhuri and step-sister Triptii Dimri.