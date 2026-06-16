Farah Khan Reveals How Akshay Kumar Used A Helicopter For His Daily Commute To The <i>Tees Maar Khan</i> Set

Tees Maar Khan, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna, has become a cult classic in the past few years. Several scenes, songs, and dialogues from the 2010 comedy-drama directed by Farah Khan found new life, all thanks to social media.

Now, over a decade-and-a-half after its release, Farah shared an amusing behind-the-scenes anecdote from the making of Tees Maar Khan. She revealed that the film's lead actor, Akshay Kumar, would use a helicopter for his daily commute to the set.

The filmmaker and choreographer sat down with Akshay, Priyadarshan, and Rajpal Yadav to discuss their recently released film Bhoot Bangla on Netflix. During the conversation, Farah recalled the challenges of shooting the 2010 entertainer in Malshej, a hill station located several hours away from Mumbai.

“We were shooting for Tees Maar Khan in Malshej. The call time was 8 am every day. Everyone stayed there because it was about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Mumbai. But Akshay would go home every evening after pack-up and return by 7:45 the next morning,” she said.

Her revelation left everyone surprised. Wondering how Akshay managed to travel such a long distance every day and still arrive on time, a curious Rajpal asked for an explanation. Akshay then casually disclosed that he used a helicopter for his commute between Mumbai and the shooting location. This left everyone in stitches.

Farah joked that it was the first time she had seen an actor “treat a helicopter like a taxi.” Despite the unusual mode of transport, she praised Akshay for his punctuality, noting that he never arrived late for work.

Akshay, however, defended his decision to use a helicopter for his convenience, saying that he was also a producer on the film. This prompted Farah, in her usual candid humour, to say, “And so was I. Mere saare paise kha gaya (Spent all my money on him).”

Not the one to back down, Akshay continued to banter with Farah, claiming that she had actually earned “the most money on that film.” The filmmaker then suggested they call producer Ronnie Screwvala to find out where all the money had gone.

Released in 2010, Tee Maar Khan revolved around a con man posing as a film director who tricks an entire village into helping him rob a train.

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