Anisha Padukone On Deepika Padukone's Depression Phase: 'Did Not Understand What She Was Going Through'

Mental health became a personal subject for Anisha Padukone after her sister, actress Deepika Padukone, went through anxiety and depression in 2014. Speaking about the difficult period, Anisha reflected on how her sister's experience changed her understanding of mental health and inspired her to learn more about the subject.

In a recent conversation with PTI, Anisha admitted that she was not fully aware of the signs and symptoms of mental health struggles at the time and found herself unprepared to understand what Deepika was going through.

Anisha Padukone On Mental Health

Recalling that phase of their lives, Anisha said, "For me personally, I was not aware enough about the signs and symptoms to be able to understand what she was really going through. The fact that we didn't live in the same city also didn't not help, and I am really caught unaware and off guard."

She further explained how Deepika's journey became a learning experience for her. "Her (Deepika Padukone) journey teaches me that I do not know enough about the subject and need to read and understand more in order to support her in the way that is required. That is also when my own mental health journey begins. I start taking better care of my mental health. As an athlete, I always focus on physical health to some extent, but not so much on mental health. The more I research and understand this subject, the more I realise that there are millions of people, not just in India but globally, going through similar experiences."

Deepika Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression

Earlier, at an event organised by the Live Love Laugh Foundation, Deepika spoke candidly about her own battle with depression.

Deepika said, "For the longest time, I did not share it with anyone as I used to stay alone in Mumbai. When my mother came to see me in Mumbai and the day she was leaving for Bangalore, I suddenly broke down. My family asked me all sorts of questions about my work, but all I could say was, 'I don't know. I am just feeling helpless and hopeless. Mujhe jeena hi nahi hai (I don't want to live).' Thankfully, my mother recognized the signs and suggested I see a psychologist. In our country, mental health carries a stigma, making it difficult to talk about. As soon as I started to talk about mental illness, it felt lighter. Anxiety, stress, and depression can affect anyone, and speaking about it truly eases the burden."

Deepika has often used her platform to raise awareness about mental health and encourage open conversations around emotional well-being.

On the work front, the actress recently returned from South Africa after completing a major shooting schedule for King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Raaka, directed by Atlee, in the pipeline.

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