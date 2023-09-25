Princess Inayat Inder Kaur Of Patiala Makes For A Majestic Sight In A Rahul Mishra Petal Corset Mini Dress

Princess Inayat Inder Kaur of Patiala in a stunning Rahul Mishra creation

Rahul Mishra has always managed to surprise his audience with skilful craftsmanship and fine detailing. Whether it is his bridal collection, runway fashion, or stellar ethnic wear, Rahul Mishra's work, embellishment, and colour palette are easily differentiated. For a cover shoot for Hello magazine, the Princess of Patiala, Inayat Inder Kaur picked a petal corset mini dress from Rahul Mishra's label and looked absolutely exquisite. The Princess gave her Western look a traditional twist with the choice of jewellery she picked.

According to Rahul Mishra's Instagram post, the Princess wore a hand-embroidered ruby Iris petal corset short dress from their recent festive couture 2023 collection, "We, The People." The strapless tube dress featured petal-shaped patterns in shades of pink and red with fine beadwork and tiny embellishment. The mini dress was a fine culmination of modernity with traditional embroidery patterns and beadwork. Her heavy traditional jewellery was in contrast with the outfit and added to the glamour of the look.

It was not the first time that the Princess of Patiala chose a Rahul Mishra couture. We saw the diva in a glistening golden gown from the designer. The floor-length sleeveless gown featured leaf-like embellishment throughout in a glimmering gold palette. The halter neck gown was intricate with a daring side slit and featured the delicate craftsmanship of the designer flawlessly. The Princess opted for glam makeup with a bold red lip colour, shimmery eyelids, and ample mascara to complement the look.

Princess Inayat Inder Kaur's style is dreamy enough to make her look like she is straight out of a fairytale.

