Zhang Chun Ye's Embellished Rahul Mishra Co-Ord Set Is Hand-Embroidered With Sequins And Magic

Zhang Chun Ye in Rahul Mishra couture

Renowned celebrity, Zhang Chun Ye is a Chinese actress and TV presenter and, offscreen, she is also a fashion icon because of her varied wardrobe choices. But her recent pick, an embellished co-ord set from designer label Rahul Mishra was particularly exquisite. The two-piece outfit consisted of a full-sleeved blouse with intricate beadwork, nature-inspired patterns, lacework, and delicate sheer detailing at the midriff region. The midi skirt teamed with the blouse had sequin details at the waistline followed by floral and nature-inspired detailing below in the pastel colour palette. The outfit came in shades of green, peach, pink, and yellow and looked enthralling. Zhang Chun Ye's choice of delicate silver dangling earrings and soft makeup including a pink lip tint, rosy blush and a dash of kohl added to the subtle charm of the outfit.

It is not the first time that we have seen global icons wearing Rahul Mishra couture. For the launch of NMACC in Mumbai which took place earlier in the year, Zendaya dazzled in an embellished deep blue pre-draped saree. The hand-embroidered 'Verdure' saree gown featured sparkly embellishment with floral motifs at the hemline. The 'Flying Cranes' bralette with dramatic attached embellishment added more glam to Zendaya's look.

Gigi Hadid also chose the designer for her look at the launch of NMACC. The popular style icon wore a hand-embroidered 'Himachal' trench coat paired with coordinating trousers and a bralette beneath from Rahul Mishra's shelves. The pastel-coloured outfit featured meticulous threadwork, beadwork, and sequins and came in soft colours like blush pink, blue, orange, and more. Gigi's choice of jewellery included a layered necklace, statement rings, and delicate earrings. Her rosy makeup matched her effortless glam look.

Rahul Mishra's exquisite work is as loved by global celebrities as it is by Indians.

