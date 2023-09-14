Designer Rahul Mishra Honoured With The Prestigious Chevalier Of The Order Award By France

Rahul Mishra receives a prestigious award from the Government of France

Renowned Indian fashion designer, Rahul Mishra has been awarded the Chevalier Of The Order Of Arts And Letters at a ceremony held in France. This Knight of the Orders of Arts and Letters award is bestowed on individuals for their contributions to art and culture. Rahul Mishra was awarded this prestigious award for his contributions to the fashion industry, especially for his role in promoting the influence of arts globally. This honour is a proud moment for the nation as very few celebrities have been bestowed with this award in the past. Actor Kamal Haasan and acclaimed filmmaker Guneet Monga have been the past awardees of this prestigious award in the past.

Rahul Mishra's Instagram post on winning the prestigious award in France reads, "I am deeply humbled to receive the prestigious insignia of 'Chevalier of the Order of Arts & Letters' from the Government of France. I express my sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Ambassador Mr Emmanuel Lenain and President, Mr Emmanuel Macron for this kind recognition. I accept this insignia on behalf of each member of my crafts community, my mentors from various stages of life, friends & critiques in the media, colleagues from the team, my family, friends & lastly my partner & wife, Divya. This honour is a validation of our aspirational journey of translating Indian artistry into the fabric of French high Couture and it truly belongs to the incredible team, the countless hearts and hands that touch our creations and realise my imagination into reality."

We have well-appreciated Rahul Mishra's designs over the years. Their intricate work, detailing, and exceptional craftmanship have received many praises for the designer. Recently, for the closing night of FDCI Indian Couture Week 2023, Rahul Mishra made Shraddha Kapoor his muse. Shraddha, dressed in a shimmery Rahul Mishra lehenga, was an absolute vision. The outfit featured delicate floral embellishment over it in shades of pastel pink, yellow, and white. It was teamed with a matching blouse with a deep neckline and a short-sleeve fringe cape.

Rahul Mishra's latest fall 2023 collection at Paris Couture Week 2023 revolved around We, The People. The designer showcased a gorgeous Indian lehenga with embroidery, beads, and handwork. Rahul indeed brought a fusion of culture and fashion to the runway.

For the launch of NMACC earlier this year, Rahul Mishra dressed some of the prominent names from Hollywood and Bollywood. Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey, were a few names who donned exquisite outfits from the designer. The designer did total justice to every look which was completely different from one another. While Zendaya was dressed in a pre-draped saree, Ananya looked radiant in a golden gown. Malaika's all-golden bodysuit was beautiful too.

Rahul Mishra's work continues to make the fashion industry and the country proud.

