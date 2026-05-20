'Not Expecting More Company-Wide Layoffs This Year,' Meta CEO Tells Staff

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in an internal memo on Wednesday that he does not expect more company-wide layoffs this year, according to a copy of the memo seen by Reuters.

He made the announcement on the same day the Facebook owner carried out a massive restructuring of the company, laying off 10 per cent of its workforce globally and transferring 7,000 other employees to new initiatives related to AI workflows.

"I want to be clear that we do not expect other company-wide layoffs this year. I also want to acknowledge that we haven't been as clear as we aspire to be in our communication, and that's one area I want to make sure we improve," he said in the memo.

Employees left comments on his post quoting the words "company-wide" and "expect."

"Things sometimes go 'unexpectedly,'" one person wrote.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the update.

The changes are part of a far-reaching overhaul taking place at Meta this year, as the company surges its AI investments in a bid to center AI agents in both its product offerings and its approach to work internally.

In total, the layoffs and transfers announced this week are hitting about 20 per cent of the company's workforce. Some of the transfers have already happened, while in other cases employees are being notified on Wednesday.

Reuters previously reported that Meta was planning additional deep cuts for later this year.

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