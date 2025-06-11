From Meerut To Meghalaya, Crime Stories That Shocked India In 2025

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Recent criminal cases in India have sparked national outrage and discussions on trust in marriage. Saurabh Rajput was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover. Pragati Yadav hired a contract killer to murder her husband Dilip Yadav just 15 days after their wedding.

Unsettling details of recent criminal cases, including Raja Raghuvanshi and Saurabh Rajput's murder, have left the nation absolutely stunned, with people weighing in with their opinions on social media platforms. Netizens have started a conversation about one of the most important aspects of marriage - trust.

Here are some cases that shocked India in 2025:

Meerut Blue Drum Case: A man, identified as Saurabh Rajput, was allegedly killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover, Sahil Shukla, on March 4. Chilling details of the case sent shockwaves across India after it was revealed that Rajput's body was chopped into 15 pieces and put inside a sealed, cement-filled blue drum at his house in Meerut's Brahmpuri locality on March 19.

The police investigation revealed that Muskaan and Sahil attacked a 32-year-old former Merchant Navy officer with a butcher's knife after drugging him. They stabbed him in the heart multiple times and slit his throat. They escaped but eventually were caught when Saurabh's six-year-old daughter reportedly told her grandmother, "Papa is in the drum."

They are currently in judicial custody in Meerut prison, and recent reports have suggested that Muskaan has tested positive for pregnancy.

Auraiya's Killer Bride: Dilip Yadav, 25, was allegedly killed by a contract killer hired by his wife, identified as Pragati Yadav, and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district just 15 days after their marriage.

They got married on March 5. Just within a few days, she hatched the plan to kill her husband with the help of her boyfriend Anurag, who she had been in a relationship with for the last four years, police found.

Dilip was found with injuries on a wheat farm and was rushed to the hospital. He was even moved to other hospitals as his condition worsened, but he eventually succumbed. According to the post-mortem, Dilip had been shot in the head with a .315-bore pistol.

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: The biggest shocker of the year so far is the Meghalaya case, in which a woman named Sonam Raghuvanshi killed her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, according to the police investigation.

Sonam and Raja had gone for their honeymoon after their marriage on May 11, but went missing. Local police, along with emergency services, launched a major probe to locate the couple, only to find Raja's decomposing body on June 2 in a gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area of the East Khasi Hills district.

Police were still searching for Sonam as the case gained national attention. However, the missing case turned into a murder mystery when Sonam surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Sonam has been accused of being involved in the murder by allegedly hiring killers to get rid of her husband. As per the Meghalaya Police, all those involved in the conspiracy were arrested. The case is currently being probed; more information will be revealed soon.