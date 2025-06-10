Passenger Slaps Accused In Raja Raghuvanshi Murder At Indore Airport

A passenger slapped an accused arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here on Tuesday night, witnesses said.

The incident took place when a Meghalaya Police team was entering the airport with four accused.

When a passenger waiting with his luggage saw them walking by, he suddenly slapped one of the accused, apparently expressing his anger over the murder that has grabbed national headlines.

As the accused were wearing masks, it could not be immediately known who among them was slapped. A video of the incident went viral.

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said a 12-member team of Meghalaya Police left for Shillong with the four accused -- Raj Kushwah, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi -- after obtaining their transit custody from a court here.

#WATCH | A bystander outside Indore airport tried to hit one of the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi case while he was being taken inside the airport by Shillong Police pic.twitter.com/q6S7rTe2Qz — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

After Raja Raghuvanshi was killed on May 23 in Meghalaya, his wife, prime accused Sonam apparently visited Indore, said an official.

"We have received information that Sonam came to Indore from Meghalaya, and stayed in a rented flat in Dewas Naka area between May 25 and 27. However, Meghalaya Police will be able to give detailed information about this," he said.

The Meghalaya Police team, meanwhile, visited accused Vishal Chauhan's house here.

Indore's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Poonamchandra Yadav said based on information given by Chauhan, the pants and shirts he was wearing at the time of Raghuvanshi's murder were seized from his house.

"Meghalaya Police will send these clothes to the forensic science laboratory to find out whether there are blood stains on them," he said.

According to the Meghalaya Police, Raja Raghuvanshi (29), a transport businessman who had gone to the northeastern state for honeymoon, was murdered by his wife Sonam (25) who had called three hired killers there with the help of her alleged lover Raj Kushwah (20).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)